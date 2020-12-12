    Baylor Pauses Team Activities Due to COVID-19 Protocols; Texas Game Postponed

    Baylor announced that its men's basketball team has paused team activities because of COVID-19 protocols. In addition, matchups with No. 13 Texas on Sunday and Tarleton State on Tuesday have been postponed. The status for a Dec. 19 game with Kansas State is to be determined.

    "This is a disappointing time for everyone involved with our program, but we will always prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes," head coach Scott Drew said.

    "The Big 12 Conference prepared for this possibility by leaving the final week of the regular season open, and we look forward to hosting Texas at a later date. Our program will return to competition as soon as we can do so safely."

    The No. 2 Bears have started their season 4-0, winning their games by an average of 27 points.

    The COVID-19 pandemic has affected numerous Baylor sports teams' schedules this month. The football team's facility closed Thursday, and its game against Oklahoma State on Saturday was in question. However, the game went on as scheduled.

    The men's hoops team was scheduled to play No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 5, but members of the Bulldogs' traveling party tested positive for COVID-19. That game has been postponed.

    As of now, Baylor men's basketball's next scheduled game is Dec. 19 against KSU, but if that is not played, then the next one on the ledger is Dec. 21 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

