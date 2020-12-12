Who Should Anthony Joshua Fight After Win vs. Kubrat Pulev?

1 of 5

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

A superfight for Anthony Joshua against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis accomplished the feat against Evander Holyfield in 1999.

Joshua and Fury are popular champs with huge followings, but both need to get the other in the ring as soon as possible. Fury, 32, has already solidified himself in history by usurping both ex-champs Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder. In addition to having one of the four titles offered by boxing's major sanctioning bodies, Fury is also considered the lineal heavyweight champion by most, including The Ring magazine and Transnational Boxing Rankings Board. So the undefeated Fury might actually need the fight a little less than Joshua.

Regardless, not since Lewis and Holyfield faced each other in back-to-back bouts over two decades ago has there been such an important battle in boxing's glamour division. Moreover, never in boxing history have both fighters hailed from England.

Joshua vs. Fury is the best and biggest fight that can happen in the sport.