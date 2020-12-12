Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position RundownDecember 12, 2020
Week 14 kicked off Thursday, meaning that for many managers, the fantasy postseason is officially underway. Making the right lineup decisions from here on out will make the difference between moving on and going home.
Some tough decisions are on deck for Week 14. There are no more bye weeks, but there are some difficult matchups and a few notable injury concerns.
Here, we'll examine each fantasy position in-depth. We'll look at the top players, the best matchups, the latest injury buzz and some potential waiver-wire pickups. All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Aaron Rogers, Green Bay Packers
4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
6. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
9. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
You'll find the usual suspects atop the quarterback rankings this week. Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes is a weekly must-start, and while Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn't been quite as efficient as he was earlier in the year, he has a great matchup against the New York Jets.
The Jets have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
The Atlanta Falcons have surrendered the most points to opposing quarterbacks, which is why Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert finds himself among the best plays of the week. He was held in check by the New England Patriots in Week 13, but that's not likely to happen against Atlanta.
According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start after missing Week 13 with a hamstring injury.
"The Giants (5-7) have been 'optimistic' about the prospects of Jones' return throughout the week," Raanan wrote. "He had been trending in the right direction, and was listed as a full participant in practice Friday for the first time since the injury."
Jones could be worth a late-week addition, as he has a fair matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and have averaged just 2.4 sacks per game.
Jones is rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues and 18 percent of ESPN leagues.
Running Back
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
3. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
4. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
5. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
6. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
8. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
9. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
10. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins
You'll find some familiar faces atop the running back rankings this week too, with bruising rusher Derrick Henry atop the list. While Henry doesn't possess the PPR upside of a back like Austin Ekeler or Dalvin Cook, he has one of the best matchups of the week.
Henry will be up against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2020.
The most notable injury at this position involves Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. Though he was widely expected to be back after missing Week 12 and spending Week 13 on bye, he popped up on the injury report this week with a hamstring injury. He's now listed as doubtful, and it doesn't appear that he will go.
"I do not expect him to play," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said, per Mike Klis of 9 News Denver.
The Detroit Lions may get running back D'Andre Swift back in the lineup this week, though he is still questionable. Even if Swift does return, backfield-mate Adrian Peterson should be a serviceable late-week addition off the wire.
Peterson had 57 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Chicago Bears. He has a much better matchup this week against the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers have allowed the third-most points to opposing fantasy running backs this season. Peterson has been picked up in many leagues but is still available in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues and 59 percent of ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
4. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
5. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
7. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
9. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
10. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is the top play for Week 14, and not just because he is one of the best receivers in football. He regularly dominates Aaron Rodgers' targets and has a fantastic matchup against the Lions.
Detroit has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this year.
The Lions, meanwhile, will be without star wide receiver Kenny Golladay yet again. Golladay has been out since Week 8 with a hip injury and won't be back to face Green Bay.
Seattle wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett should both be strong plays against the Jets, who have allowed the 11th-most points to opposing receivers. The same can be said about Minnesota Vikings wideouts Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. They'll be up against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that is great against the run but that has allowed the ninth-most points to opposing receivers.
If you can scoop up Houston Texans wideout Keke Coutee, it's worth doing so. He is coming off a 141-yard performance and has established himself as a top option in the wake of Will Fuller's suspension.
"Really, I was proud as hell of all three of those guys for them being able to come in and make those plays and really not skip a beat there as an offense," offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said of Coutee and practice squad call-ups Steven Mitchell and Chad Hansen, per Mark Lane of Lions Wire.
Coutee is rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues and 29 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
4. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
6. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
7. Evan Engram, New York Giants
8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons
Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Las Vegas Raiders standout Darren Waller represent the elite tier at tight end. Don't let a matchup against the Miami Dolphins—who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends—discourage you from playing Kelce. He's a must-start every week.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has entered must-start territory himself, though he too has a tough matchup against the Packers. Green Bay has allowed the sixth-fewest (tied) fantasy points at the position.
The best matchup among top tight ends belongs to Chargers pass-catcher Hunter Henry. The Falcons have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.
Minnesota tight end Kyle Rudolph appears set to miss his first game in more than five years. He's dealing with a foot injury and is listed as doubtful, though there's no guarantee that he won't dress on Sunday.
"He's been getting a lot of treatment this week and he wants to play really bad. I don't want to count him out, yet," coach Mike Zimmer said, per Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.
Fellow Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. is questionable with a back injury. If you need a replacement at the position, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is worth a look. has 19 receptions in his last four games and has a strong matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Schultz is rostered in just 20 percent of Yahoo leagues and 31 percent of ESPN leagues.
Kicker
1. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
2. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons
3. Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts
4. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
5. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
6. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints
8. Graham Gano, New York Giants
9. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins
10. Stephen Gostkowski, Tennessee Titans
The usual rules apply at kicker. Play those who are aligned with prolific offenses, like Seahawks kicker Jason Myers or Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. Don't play those in struggling offenses, like Randy Bullock of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bullock, by the way, has made just two of his last five field-goal attempts.
"Certainly any time we miss it's an issue, so I have concern for that,' Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official website.
On the injury front, it should be noted that Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez has been ruled out with a back injury.
Managers who need a replacement for Gonzalez or just a late-week add to stream should consider Chargers kicker Michael Badgley. He'll face an Atlanta defense that ranks 27th in yards allowed but a more respectable 17th in points allowed.
The Chargers should have little trouble moving the ball on Atlanta but may have to settle for field goals more often than they desire. Badgley is rostered in 20 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Defense/Special Teams
1. New Orleans Saints
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3. Seattle Seahawks
4. Carolina Panthers
5. Kansas City Chiefs
6. Pittsburgh Steelers
7. Baltimore Ravens
8. Tennessee Titans
9. San Francisco 49ers
10. Washington Football Team
While the Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to get an offensive spark from rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, this is still a great week to start the New Orleans Saints defense. Few teams have had great success against the Saints recently, and New Orleans hasn't surrendered 20 or more points since Week 8.
The Seahawks have the league's worst pass defense, and they just blew a game against the suddenly surging New York Giants. They also may be without standout pass-rusher Carlos Dunlap, who is expected to be a game-time decision.
However, Seattle could be a sneaky good play against the Jets. New York has been offensively inconsistent and will be without rookie wideout Denzel Mims. The Baylor product is away from the team because of a family emergency.
"He had to handle family business, which we support because we felt like it was the right thing for him to do," Jets coach Adam Gase said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
The Cowboys have been atrocious defensively this season, allowing the most points in the league. However, they could be serviceable for managers who are desperate due to their matchup with the Bengals.
The Bengals are without star quarterback Joe Burrow and have not scored 20 or more points since Week 8. Dallas is rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues and 19 percent of ESPN leagues.
