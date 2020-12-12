Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

1 of 6

Larry Maurer/Associated Press

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Aaron Rogers, Green Bay Packers

4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

6. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

9. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

You'll find the usual suspects atop the quarterback rankings this week. Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes is a weekly must-start, and while Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn't been quite as efficient as he was earlier in the year, he has a great matchup against the New York Jets.

The Jets have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

The Atlanta Falcons have surrendered the most points to opposing quarterbacks, which is why Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert finds himself among the best plays of the week. He was held in check by the New England Patriots in Week 13, but that's not likely to happen against Atlanta.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start after missing Week 13 with a hamstring injury.

"The Giants (5-7) have been 'optimistic' about the prospects of Jones' return throughout the week," Raanan wrote. "He had been trending in the right direction, and was listed as a full participant in practice Friday for the first time since the injury."

Jones could be worth a late-week addition, as he has a fair matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and have averaged just 2.4 sacks per game.

Jones is rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues and 18 percent of ESPN leagues.