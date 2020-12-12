    Report: Johnny Manziel in 'Serious Talks' to Join Fan Controlled Football League

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2020

    Memphis Express quarterback Johnny Manziel celebrates as he leaves the field after a Birmingham Iron at Memphis Express AAF football game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. against the Memphis won in overtime 31-25. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is reportedly in "serious talks" to sign with the Zappers of the new Fan Controlled Football league, which is set to begin play in February 2021.

    TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Manziel, who last played for the AAF's Memphis Express in 2019, is in discussions to join the team co-owned by comedian Bob Menery and New York Mets pitcher Trevor May.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

