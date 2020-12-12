Report: Johnny Manziel in 'Serious Talks' to Join Fan Controlled Football League

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is reportedly in "serious talks" to sign with the Zappers of the new Fan Controlled Football league, which is set to begin play in February 2021.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Manziel, who last played for the AAF's Memphis Express in 2019, is in discussions to join the team co-owned by comedian Bob Menery and New York Mets pitcher Trevor May.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.