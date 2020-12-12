Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

0 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Week 14 kicked off on Thursday night with an embarrassing loss by the New England Patriots to the Los Angeles Rams. Managers who started Cam Akers in the game (171 rushing yards) started the week strong. Those who started Cam Newton may now be playing from behind.

Newton struggled mightily against L.A., passing for just 119 yards and an interception while rushing for 16 yards. He was eventually pulled from the game, and the Patriots may have a tough decision to make at quarterback moving forward. Fantasy managers have a few tough decisions to make for the remainder of Week 14. There are no byes to contend with, but there are a few notable injuries.

Here, you'll find a look at the latest PPR flex rankings, a look at some of the latest injuries and a few potential replacements who may still be available on the waiver wire. All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.