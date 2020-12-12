Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest InjuriesDecember 12, 2020
Week 14 kicked off on Thursday night with an embarrassing loss by the New England Patriots to the Los Angeles Rams. Managers who started Cam Akers in the game (171 rushing yards) started the week strong. Those who started Cam Newton may now be playing from behind.
Newton struggled mightily against L.A., passing for just 119 yards and an interception while rushing for 16 yards. He was eventually pulled from the game, and the Patriots may have a tough decision to make at quarterback moving forward. Fantasy managers have a few tough decisions to make for the remainder of Week 14. There are no byes to contend with, but there are a few notable injuries.
Here, you'll find a look at the latest PPR flex rankings, a look at some of the latest injuries and a few potential replacements who may still be available on the waiver wire. All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Week 14 Flex Top 50
1. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
2. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
3. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
4. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
6. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
8. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
9. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
11. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
12. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
13. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
14. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
15. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
16. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
17. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
18. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
19. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
20. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
21. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
22. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers
23. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
24. Davis Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
25. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins
26. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
27. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
28. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
29. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
30. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans
33. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
34. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
35. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
36. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
37. Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants
38. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
39. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
40. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
42. Marvin Jones, WR, Detroit Lions
43. Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills
44. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
45. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
46. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
47. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
48. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
49. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
50. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos
Injury Roundup
The most notable development this week involves Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. While McCaffrey was widely expected to return after missing Week 12 and spending Week 13 on bye, a hamstring injury now has him considered doubtful to face the Denver Broncos.
"I do not expect him to play," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said, per Mike Klis of 9 News Denver.
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison has been ruled out, as has Miami Dolphins back Salvon Ahmed. At wide receiver, New York Jets rookie Denzel Mims has been ruled out, as has Detroit Lions standout Kenny Golladay.
Golladay has been out since Week 8 with a hip injury. On a positive note, Lions running back D'Andre Swift appears on track to return from a brain injury.
"I'd say he's trending in the right direction," interim coach Darrell Bevell said, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is listed as doubtful with a foot injury. Teammate and fellow tight end Irv Smith Jr. is questionable with a back injury. Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith is listed as questionable, while Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown has been ruled out.
A look at the full Week 14 injury report can be found at NFL.com.
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Rankings
1. Adrian Peterson, RB, Detroit Lions
2. Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans
3. Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos
4. Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Carolina Panthers
5. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys
6. Jordan Reed, TE, San Francisco 49ers
7. Breshad Perriman, WR, New York Jets
8. Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, Chicago Bears
9. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
10. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Even with Swift possibly returning for Detroit, Lions running back Adrian Peterson is one of the top players to target on the wire this week. There's a good chance that Swift won't be given a heavy workload in his first game back, and Peterson has a tremendous matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Green Bay has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
Presumably, the Lions will employ a run-heavy strategy to take advantage of the matchup and to keep Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense off the field. This should further boost the value of Peterson, who is rostered in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues and 41 percent of ESPN leagues.
Texans wideout Keke Coutee is another player who should be grabbed if available. He produced eight receptions on nine targets for 141 yards in Week 13. His matchup against the Chicago Bears isn't an enticing one—Chicago has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers—but he should hold solid value for the remainder of the season.
Coutee is rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues and 29 percent of ESPN leagues.
For managers streaming at the quarterback position, Panthers signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater could be a strong play. He has had two weeks to prepare for a Broncos defense that is good but not great against the pass.
Denver has allowed the 16th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
With McCaffrey likely out, Bridgewater may be asked to carry the offense. He is rostered in 32 percent of Yahoo leagues and 24 percent of ESPN leagues.
Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys should be the top tight-end target on the wire this week. He has 19 receptions in his last four games and has a strong matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cincinnati has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Schultz is rostered in just 20 percent of Yahoo leagues and 31 percent of ESPN leagues.
Fantasy-points allowed and Yahoo, ESPN roster percentages from FantasyPros.