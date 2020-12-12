NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, George Hill, More

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Another week of this unorthodox NBA offseason has passed, and James Harden is still a member of the Houston Rockets. But rumors continue to circulate about whether that will be the case when the 2020-21 campaign gets underway.

It's been an eventful offseason for Houston, which traded point guard Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards on Dec. 2 after only one season with the team. In exchange, Houston received point guard John Wall, who had 13 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes in the Rockets' preseason opener on Friday night (a 125-104 win over the Chicago Bulls).

Will Harden be joining Wall in Houston's backcourt soon, or will the former NBA MVP's time with the Rockets come to an end after eight seasons? That's the hottest topic as the league's Dec. 22 start date approaches.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA, including more on Harden's situation.