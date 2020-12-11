    LaMelo Ball Donates 100 Scholarships to Students at Vernon Middle School

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 12, 2020

    LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks carries the ball up during their game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

    Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball is partnering with education platform Yellowbrick and CloseUp360 to create two online courses focusing on Sneaker Essentials and Streetwear Essentials.

    The lessons were created with input from Complex, FIT and Parsons and mark a foray into education for the young NBA star. Additionally, Ball is providing access to the two courses for 100 students at Vernon Middle School in California, where his mother worked as a teacher and athletic director for more than two decades.

    "I'm excited about the 100 Yellowbrick scholarships for Vernon Middle School that we're going to be giving out on behalf of my mama," Ball said in a statement. "She was my teacher, I would say, just for life—helping me be a good person, who I am today, just how to treat people, how to be."

    Ball's mother, Tina, left teaching after suffering a stroke in 2017. 

    The No. 3 overall pick in last month's draft is also providing a 20 percent discount on the courses for those outside Vernon Middle School.

    "LaMelo is known worldwide for his determination, talent, work ethic, and curiosity," Yellowbrick vice president of partnerships Dion Walcott said. "We're thrilled that he's working with us to instill some of that same passion in another generation of learners who are intent on pursuing their dreams—just like he has."

