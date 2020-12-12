SmackDown Needs Carmella, Kevin Owens Cannot Beat Roman Reigns, More WWE Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

December has not been great for SmackDown, which is struggling to find a balance between building WWE TLC: Tables, Ladder & Chairs on Dec. 20 and positioning stars for the Road to WrestleMania.

Friday's edition of SmackDown gave some hope for the future, though it also set up several stars to continue down the wrong path. This was a night that teetered on the edge of relevancy.

Carmella made a statement. She opened and closed the show standing tall. She showed off at the expense of Sasha Banks, and The Legit Boss helped establish her as one of the most dangerous challengers she could possibly face early in her title reign.

Other contenders to SmackDown championships were not so fortunate. Big E fell to Sami Zayn's count-out tactics once more. Kevin Owens struggled to build himself up as a true challenger to Roman Reigns.

Worse off than all of them was Otis. The big man has fallen far, and Friday saw his alliance with Chad Gable put to the test. The two lost in tag team action, and it seems both men are heading straight to the bottom of the card.

This show brought up several concerns SmackDown will need to sort to begin building toward the future. It is no longer just enough to coast until fans can attend shows again. WWE must find more reliable stories to tell.