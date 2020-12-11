WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from December 11

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view is just over a week away on December 20. Since WWE has already filled most of the card, this Friday's show was all about selling the big feuds.

After several physical encounters over the past several weeks, Carmella and Sasha Banks signed the contract for their upcoming SmackDown women's title bout at TLC.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeated The Street Profits two weeks ago, so Montez Ford was looking for some revenge when he took on The Showoff.

Last week's show also featured growing tension between Big E and Sami Zayn. The two met for a match this week, but the intercontinental title was not on the line.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's episode of SmackDown.