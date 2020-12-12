MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Francisco Lindor, Trevor Story, Pirates

1 of 3

David Dermer/Associated Press

The Indians will of course attempt to get the best deal they can in an effort to move Lindor.

But again, his free agency looms just on the horizon, and Cleveland needs to be open to negotiating. Buster Olney of ESPN reported the Indians are prepared to listen "aggressively" to offers for the star shortstop.

One thing the Indians have to their advantage is the number of potential suitors, which might include the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets, among others. Cleveland can barter with rival clubs in the hopes of driving the price up.

The Indians might have a particular interest in dealing with Toronto. Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported Cleveland would "love" to construct a deal with the Blue Jays centered around outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Gurriel is coming off a season in which he hit .308 with 11 homers and an .882 OPS. The 27-year-old has yet to play more than 84 games in three seasons in the majors, but he has displayed an excellent hit tool with big power. More importantly, Gurriel would fill a vital need for the Indians.

Cleveland has consistently lacked production from its outfield group. The Indians ranked 29th out of 30 clubs in weighted runs created plus (wRC+) last year, per FanGraphs. Gurriel would give the organization a young outfielder just entering his prime, and the Indians could pair him with any number of assets in Toronto's farm system.

Regardless of whether it is the Blue Jays, Mets or another possible suitor, the Indians are inclined to field offers. The template of any deal might look something similar to that of the Mookie Betts trade, when the Boston Red Sox received an MLB-ready player (Alex Verdugo) and top prospect (Jeter Downs) from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Betts.