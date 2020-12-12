MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Francisco Lindor, Trevor Story, Pirates

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Francisco Lindor, Trevor Story, PiratesDecember 12, 2020
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor is the most desirable trade asset on the market.
Lindor, 27, is a true five-tool shortstop capable of hitting for average and power while also having the potential to steal upwards of 20 bases per season and playing Gold Glove-caliber defense.
Of course, one of the reasons Lindor could change teams is the fact he will be a free agent in 2021
The Indians have always operated on a small payroll, and appear resigned to trading Lindor than sign him a a large, multiyear extension. Indeed, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reported the team has told rival clubs it plans to move Lindor before Opening Day.
But the switch-hitting shortstop's impending free agency might also mitigate their potential return on investment. Still, Cleveland is more likely to get a larger haul now than at the trade deadline.
Here is the latest on the Indians' approach to shopping Lindor, as well as another star shortstop set to hit the open market in 2021 and a pair of Pittsburgh Pirates sparking some trade interest.
Cleveland Will Listen 'Aggressively' to Offers for Lindor
The Indians will of course attempt to get the best deal they can in an effort to move Lindor.
But again, his free agency looms just on the horizon, and Cleveland needs to be open to negotiating. Buster Olney of ESPN reported the Indians are prepared to listen "aggressively" to offers for the star shortstop.
One thing the Indians have to their advantage is the number of potential suitors, which might include the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets, among others. Cleveland can barter with rival clubs in the hopes of driving the price up.
The Indians might have a particular interest in dealing with Toronto. Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported Cleveland would "love" to construct a deal with the Blue Jays centered around outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Gurriel is coming off a season in which he hit .308 with 11 homers and an .882 OPS. The 27-year-old has yet to play more than 84 games in three seasons in the majors, but he has displayed an excellent hit tool with big power. More importantly, Gurriel would fill a vital need for the Indians.
Cleveland has consistently lacked production from its outfield group. The Indians ranked 29th out of 30 clubs in weighted runs created plus (wRC+) last year, per FanGraphs. Gurriel would give the organization a young outfielder just entering his prime, and the Indians could pair him with any number of assets in Toronto's farm system.
Regardless of whether it is the Blue Jays, Mets or another possible suitor, the Indians are inclined to field offers. The template of any deal might look something similar to that of the Mookie Betts trade, when the Boston Red Sox received an MLB-ready player (Alex Verdugo) and top prospect (Jeter Downs) from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Betts.
Story Thought to Be Available
One of the other reasons the Indians could be forced to take a bit of a lesser deal is the depth of next year's free-agent shortstops.
Aside from Lindor, stars like Carlos Correa, Javier Baez, Corey Seager and Trevor Story will all hit the open market, and teams around the league will undoubtedly be assertive in trying to land one of these stars to address a need at a premium position.
Four of the five players play for contending teams. Story, on the other hand, finds himself on a Rockies squad possibly looking to cut bait this winter.
Third baseman Nolan Arenado is a trade candidate given he can opt out of his contract after this season, and Eno Sarris and Nick Groke of The Athletic reported Story "seems to be available in trade."
The 28-year-old has made himself into one of the best shortstops in baseball. Story hit at least 30 homers, stole at least 23 bases and had an OPS of .914 in 2018 and 2019. He followed those showings with a 2020 in which he slashed .289/.355/.519 and led the National League in steals (15) and triples (4).
Moreover, Story has become a premium defender. He ranked fourth among shortstops in outs above average (OAA, 14) in 2019, per Baseball Savant, and ranked 12th in OAA this past season.
As is the case with Lindor, it remains to be seen what teams might be willing to offer Story. Or, if the Rockies manage to trade Arenado, perhaps Colorado will look to extend its shortstop.
However, the Rockies appear open to moving Story as they seek assets.
Pair of Pirates Generating Interest
The Pittsburgh Pirates are even further away from contention than the Rockies, having just begun their rebuild in earnest last season.
However, Pittsburgh has a number of players who could potentially be of interest to contending teams, including right-handed starter Joe Musgrove and utility player Adam Frazier.
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Musgrove and Fraizer were the two Pirates players generating the trade interest, and general manager Ben Cherington is likely to capitalize on their value as he looks to stockpile future assets.
Musgrove posted a career-high 3.86 ERA in eight starts this past season. The 28-year-old also far surpassed his previous career-high of 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings by punching out 12.3 opponents per nine this year.
Frazier had less success in 2020, finishing the season with a .661 OPS. But his .749 career OPS is far friendlier, and he can also play multiple positions.
Plus, both players are under control for the next two seasons. This makes Musgrove especially valuable, given the general lack of quality starting pitching in the free-agent market.
Cherington could be especially aggressive in moving cost-efficient players such as Musgrove and Frazier this winter as he hopes to build the Pirates' system.
All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.