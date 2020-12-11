    Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Named Canada's Athlete of 2020 for COVID-19 Work

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 11, 2020

    FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) blocks against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 54 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Duvernay-Tardif, of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, became the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman, has been named the Lou Marsh Trophy winner as Canada's top athlete in 2020, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

    Duvernay-Tardif shared honors with Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies. A panel of judges awarded 18 votes each to both athletes. The Toronto Star presented the award.

    The 29-year-old lineman opted out of the 2020 NFL season to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic and study public health.

    He notably worked for nine weeks at a long-term care facility in Quebec last spring, and a COVID-19 outbreak occurred during his time there.   

    Duvernay-Tardif became the first active NFL player to receive a medical degree when he graduated from McGill University's Faculty of Medicine in May 2018 with a doctor of medicine and master of surgery.  

    He started all but two games for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs last season. He played every offensive snap during Kansas City's postseason run, which culminated in a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.    

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Bieniemy Talks Red-Zone Issues, How to Fix Them

      Bieniemy Talks Red-Zone Issues, How to Fix Them
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Bieniemy Talks Red-Zone Issues, How to Fix Them

      Charles Goldman
      via Chiefs Wire

      OBJ Leaving the Browns Helps Everyone

      Both Cleveland and the Pro Bowl WR would benefit from going separate ways in the offseason

      OBJ Leaving the Browns Helps Everyone
      NFL logo
      NFL

      OBJ Leaving the Browns Helps Everyone

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      McVay's Rams Could Be Playoff Nightmare

      We break down how LA's run-first approach could make for one of the NFL's toughest postseason matchups ➡️

      McVay's Rams Could Be Playoff Nightmare
      NFL logo
      NFL

      McVay's Rams Could Be Playoff Nightmare

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Belichick Sticking with Cam

      Pats HC after benching Newton in TNF game: 'Cam's our quarterback'

      Belichick Sticking with Cam
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Belichick Sticking with Cam

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report