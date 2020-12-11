Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Named Canada's Athlete of 2020 for COVID-19 Work

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman, has been named the Lou Marsh Trophy winner as Canada's top athlete in 2020, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Duvernay-Tardif shared honors with Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies. A panel of judges awarded 18 votes each to both athletes. The Toronto Star presented the award.

The 29-year-old lineman opted out of the 2020 NFL season to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic and study public health.

He notably worked for nine weeks at a long-term care facility in Quebec last spring, and a COVID-19 outbreak occurred during his time there.

Duvernay-Tardif became the first active NFL player to receive a medical degree when he graduated from McGill University's Faculty of Medicine in May 2018 with a doctor of medicine and master of surgery.

He started all but two games for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs last season. He played every offensive snap during Kansas City's postseason run, which culminated in a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.