Windhorst: James Harden Suitors Waiting out Giannis Supermax Contract Decision

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo has 10 days left to sign a supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, and whether or not he does may have a dramatic impact on James Harden's trade market.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, teams are waiting to discuss any potential deals for the Houston Rockets guard to see if the back-to-back MVP's negotiations fall through in Milwaukee.

"[Teams are] not going to necessarily go all-in on a Harden trade, or even get serious about talking about it, until they know what's going to happen with Giannis," Windhorst said on SportsCenter. "It may be a situation, some of these teams may want to save their assets to see if Giannis might truly be on the market next summer."



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.