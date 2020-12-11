    Windhorst: James Harden Suitors Waiting out Giannis Supermax Contract Decision

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 11, 2020

    Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) argues a call during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Giannis Antetokounmpo has 10 days left to sign a supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, and whether or not he does may have a dramatic impact on James Harden's trade market. 

    According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, teams are waiting to discuss any potential deals for the Houston Rockets guard to see if the back-to-back MVP's negotiations fall through in Milwaukee.

    "[Teams are] not going to necessarily go all-in on a Harden trade, or even get serious about talking about it, until they know what's going to happen with Giannis," Windhorst said on SportsCenter. "It may be a situation, some of these teams may want to save their assets to see if Giannis might truly be on the market next summer."

