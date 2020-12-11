Ravens' Dez Bryant 'Looking for Clarity' After Another Negative COVID-19 Test

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant announced Friday he's registered a third straight negative COVID-19 test result after testing positive before Tuesday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryant wrote on Twitter he's now seeking "clarity" on the next steps:

The 32-year-old was held out of the team's 34-17 win over the Cowboys because of the positive result, and he vented his frustration by saying he was quitting for the rest of the season. He later walked back those comments and confirmed he planned to return.

His immediate future remains unsettled, though.

The Ravens placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and announced he'd miss Monday's Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns because of the 10-day isolation requirement.

He could return to practice late next week if he's activated when first eligible, but it's unclear whether that would leave him enough time to prepare for the Dec. 20 clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bryant joined the Ravens' practice squad in late October and was later signed to their 53-man roster. He hadn't played in the NFL since the 2017 season with the Dallas Cowboys and was trying to use his time with Baltimore to show he could still compete at a high level.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has recorded four catches for 28 yards across three appearances for the Ravens, who are 7-5 and needed a strong showing across their final four games to earn a playoff berth.