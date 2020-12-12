Biggest Takeaways from WWE Untold: Goldberg's Streak Documentary

WWE

WWE trained its eye on one of the most iconic stretches in professional wrestling history with an upcoming episode of WWE Untold, which zeroes in on Goldberg's undefeated streak in WCW.

Even non-wrestling fans are more likely than not to be familiar with the streak. So WWE Network's typically excellent production, plus superb in-era footage and interviews with Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Diamond Dallas Page and Goldberg sound like a superb recipe.

And rest assured it is—the 48-minute runtime zips by with fun commentary on key moments and some of that 90s footage that pops off the screen, both for the action in the ring and the sheer staggering, organic reaction of crowds to Goldberg's run.

The documentary fittingly starts with Goldberg talking about inventing his own style of squash match after he exited the football world and started on his wrestling journey.

And he puts it best within the first five minutes: "And every one of you will be lying if you said you didn't want to see it."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Goldberg might not get the same reactions in modern times but back in the day, his style of presence and match was unheard of at the time, and it only helped that the motivations and character of the man were largely kept a mystery early on—something the documentary emphasizes with his resounding defeat of Hugh Morrus.

Viewers also get a telling look at how those around Goldberg, namely WCW brass, collectively turned their heads in a hurry and realized they needed to ride the wave. Strong production decisions only amplified what was slowly starting to gain momentum in the ring.

It explains the decision to make each and every Goldberg appearance a big-fight feel, which was ahead of its time. The bodyguards, chants, pyro, all of it was the perfect complement. Think, the epic presence of a Brock Lesnar appearance in current WWE programming here and there...but every week.

Along the way, the documentary takes a quick, deep dive into how the idea for the streak came to life and attributes it in the proper way. There's some fun background on Goldberg's first big title wins, too.

Best of all—though Goldberg might not necessarily agree—is the varying perspectives on how the streak ended. One of the most controversial booking decisions of all time featured two odd run-ins by seemingly random Superstars to distract Goldberg before a disguised Scott Hall hit him with a cattle prod, helping Kevin Nash to steal the title and end the streak at 173-0.

Goldberg, for example, has some interesting comments not only about how it played out, but how he would have liked to do things. Nash, understandably, goes in some opposite directions.

And it's that wide range of opinions that makes this offering from WWE Network so refreshing and engaging. Goldberg's commentary itself is surprisingly candid and heartfelt at turns, while Nash seems to position as the negative presence compared to DDP.

The internet and wrestling fans as a whole are bound to have a field day with this one, too. This is, after all, a bit of WWE programming about a strictly WCW-era event and all of the participants have told variations of the stories found within and some fans have long made up their minds about events, intentions and who did what and why.

As a feel-good chronicle of a legendary run? The offering here is pristine and entertaining. It feels like it could have gone much longer than the runtime by diving deeper into comments made by especially Nash and the star of the whole feature.

But brevity was the spice of most Goldberg matches and like its subject matter, WWE Untold's effort here is packed with intensity and heart with a hard-hitting pace, which is about as fitting as it gets.

WWE Untold: Goldberg's Streak goes live on WWE Network on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET.