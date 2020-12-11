3 Takeaways from Rams' Week 14 Win

2 of 3

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Rams defense continues to improve this season, which led to this dominant showing against the Patriots. The only points New England put on the board came on a 29-yard field goal by Nick Folk with 1:04 to go in the first half.

The Patriots accumulated only 220 total yards and 10 first downs. Their 12 possessions ended with six punts, a field goal, three turnovers on downs, one turnover and time running out in the first half. And their one turnover was a big one, as quarterback Cam Newton was intercepted by Rams linebacker Kenny Young, who returned it 79 yards for a touchdown and gave Los Angeles a 17-0 lead with 14:46 remaining in the second quarter.

The Rams also had six sacks, including two by defensive tackle Michael Brockers and 1.5 by defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

"We put them in a lot of 3rd-down-and-longs, a lot of 2nd-and-long situations where they had to throw the ball," Brockers told the media after the game. "We felt like if they had to throw the ball, we can get after them a little bit in the rush. That's just a testament to doing everything we had to do on 1st and 2nd downs to get them to those 3rd-down situations."

Brockers also added that he thinks Los Angeles' defense keeps getting better. And for a unit that entered Week 14 ranked second in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (291.3), that could be a scary thing for opposing offenses. It's clear that if the Rams continues to play like this, they should remain one of the top teams in the NFC the rest of the way.