NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade Demand, Heat, Bucks

Harden expanded his preferred list of destinations once again.

The former league MVP had already reportedly indicated a preference to be dealt to the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers. Now, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are also on Harden's list.

It remains to be seen whether either team has interest in acquiring Harden, not to mention whether they have suitable packages to entice the Rockets in a possible swap.

Milwaukee was aggressive this offseason, trading a massive haul of future draft picks—along with guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill—as part of a package to acquire Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks also attempted to orchestrate a sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic, but the deal ultimately fell through.

Miami was a bit more passive in its approach to the offseason. The Heat signed Avery Bradley but also let Jae Crowder and Derrick Jones Jr. walk in free agency. Although the Heat appeared to be saving up cap space for Giannis Antetokounmpo, they ultimately signed Bam Adebayo to a max rookie extension, which cut into that space.

Regardless, both organizations clearly had the near future in mind when considering signings (or lack thereof) and other personnel moves this offseason. Would the Bucks or Heat be willing to mortgage even more of the future to acquire Harden?

Milwaukee would likely have to construct a deal around Khris Middleton, and Miami would be forced to possibly part ways with young assets like Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson or Kendrick Nunn. Both teams would also have to cede massive draft capital.

Regardless, Harden has at least attempted to lay the groundwork. Charania reported the Rockets are not in any rush to trade him, but perhaps one of the teams on his wish list will make an offer Houston deems too good to pass up.

