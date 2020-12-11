NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade Demand, Heat, Bucks

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade Demand, Heat, BucksDecember 11, 2020
Houston Rockets star James Harden continues to dominate headlines.
Harden has reported to training camp, but he does not seem overly keen on turning his attention to the new season or giving his new teammates and head coach a chance. In fact, Stephen Silas might not ever have had a fighting chance.
Just 11 days remain until the official start of the 2020-21 season. Yet there are many questions when it comes to Harden's future in Houston.
Here are the latest rumors on a couple of additional teams suddenly on Harden's wish list, as well as Silas and the players the Brooklyn Nets would have to give up in order to acquire The Beard.
Harden Open to Heat, Bucks
Harden expanded his preferred list of destinations once again.
The former league MVP had already reportedly indicated a preference to be dealt to the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers. Now, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are also on Harden's list.
It remains to be seen whether either team has interest in acquiring Harden, not to mention whether they have suitable packages to entice the Rockets in a possible swap.
Milwaukee was aggressive this offseason, trading a massive haul of future draft picks—along with guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill—as part of a package to acquire Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks also attempted to orchestrate a sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic, but the deal ultimately fell through.
Miami was a bit more passive in its approach to the offseason. The Heat signed Avery Bradley but also let Jae Crowder and Derrick Jones Jr. walk in free agency. Although the Heat appeared to be saving up cap space for Giannis Antetokounmpo, they ultimately signed Bam Adebayo to a max rookie extension, which cut into that space.
Regardless, both organizations clearly had the near future in mind when considering signings (or lack thereof) and other personnel moves this offseason. Would the Bucks or Heat be willing to mortgage even more of the future to acquire Harden?
Milwaukee would likely have to construct a deal around Khris Middleton, and Miami would be forced to possibly part ways with young assets like Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson or Kendrick Nunn. Both teams would also have to cede massive draft capital.
Regardless, Harden has at least attempted to lay the groundwork. Charania reported the Rockets are not in any rush to trade him, but perhaps one of the teams on his wish list will make an offer Houston deems too good to pass up.
That might be unlikely, though, given their reported asking price from the Nets. More on that later.
Silas Hiring Led to Harden Trade Request
The Rockets might not find themselves in this predicament had they hired a different head coach.
Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today reported Harden requested a trade as soon as the Rockets hired Silas over longtime Rockets assistant John Lucas.
Marc Stein of the New York Times (h/t CBS Sports) reported in November Harden wanted Houston to hire either Tyronn Lue or Lucas as head coach. Zillgitt reported the Rockets asked for Harden's input, and Silas was not on his list of preferred head coaching candidates.
But the Rockets opted for Silas over Lucas after Lue agreed to be the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.
Silas has developed a reputation as a strong offensive mind. He was on Rick Carlisle's staff with the Dallas Mavericks, the team that led the NBA in offensive rating last year, per Basketball Reference.
However, Harden does not seem inclined to give Silas a chance. Charania reported the three-time scoring champion has had little communication with the team's front office, instead speaking through Lucas and other select channels.
Meanwhile, Silas had been vocal about Harden's absence from camp. As Zillgitt noted, Silas called it a "setback," though he later said the NBA is "not going to be roses every day."
Harden needs to register six negative COVID-19 tests before he can participate in group workouts, per Charania. Perhaps the 31-year-old will come to appreciate Silas' style and playing alongside new point guard John Wall, though Harden appears pretty intent on moving on.
Rockets Want Kyrie or KD for Harden
Harden might be ready to move on, but the Rockets are placing an enormous price on his head.
Charania reported Houston has "no interest in a Nets offer, unless it would include either Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving." In other words, Harden is almost certainly not going to Brooklyn.
The Nets signed Kyrie and KD to be the team's future. Brooklyn understood one half of that superstar duo (Durant) would not be available this past season, which makes the upcoming year something of a proving ground for the two stars.
Plus, it is important to remember the Nets hired Steve Nash to be the next head coach in part because he had established relationships with both Durant and Uncle Drew.
Harden is one of the best players in the league, and his isolation-ball style of play has changed the game. But it was not long ago the argument could be made Durant was the very best player in the world, and someone who was only just beginning to maximize his defensive potential in addition to his prolific scoring ability. Kyrie, meanwhile, is an elite-level point guard.
Brooklyn is not about to trade a top NBA talent for another, especially given this will be the Nets' first opportunity to evaluate how Irving and Durant will play together. Perhaps their games will complement each other perfectly.
It is also possible the Rockets are starting with exorbitant asking prices to drive home the point they would like to keep Harden. But Houston's intent to keep The Beard in town could grow sour if his unhappiness is a distraction on and off the floor.