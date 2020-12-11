Chargers' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 14

Chargers' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 14December 11, 2020
The Los Angeles Chargers' 2021 NFL draft fate faces a critical moment in Week 14.
The Chargers host the Atlanta Falcons, who are also slated to pick in the top 10 based off the current NFL standings.
With a 1-5 record in their last six games, the Chargers are trending closer to a top-five selection in April, but they are not secured in that spot yet.
If the Chargers win at home, they could bring themselves into a growing collection of teams with four wins that currently includes the Falcons and three others.
A sixth loss in seven games would make a top-five pick more likely, but gaining ground over the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals could be tough with both teams also trending in the wrong direction.
2021 NFL Draft Top 10
1. New York Jets (0-12)
2. Jacksonville (1-11)
3. Cincinnati (2-9-1)
4. Dallas (3-9)
5. Los Angeles Chargers (3-9)
6. Philadelphia (3-8-1)
7. Carolina (4-8)
8. Atlanta (4-8)
9. Miami (from Houston (4-8)
10. Denver (4-8)
Order via Tankathon.com.
For Teams Ahead Of/Tied with Chargers
New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
The Chargers need a miracle to land the No. 1 overall pick with the way the New York Jets are playing.
Los Angeles is three games ahead of the Jets and has a tiebreak over them by virtue of beating New York in Week 11. If New York continues its losing run against the Seattle Seahawks, it would move the Chargers one game away from being eliminated for the No. 1 selection.
If the Chargers defeat the Falcons at home Sunday and the Jets lose, they would be four games ahead of the AFC East side with three games left.
Los Angeles should not be too concerned if the Jets lock into the top selection since it does not need a quarterback, like the Jets do. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be the top pick in April.
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Jacksonville is trending in the right direction to pick directly after the Jets.
The Chargers need to be two games worse than the Jags in the final four weeks just to finish with the same record.
Doug Marrone's team has progressed in the right direction recently, but it has been unable to break its 11-game losing streak.
Jacksonville's last victory came in Week 1 over the Indianapolis Colts, and it does not look like ending its run against the Tennessee Titans, who need a win to remain atop the AFC South.
Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
This is the spot that could help the Chargers move up in the draft order.
Dallas is level with Los Angeles, but it is currently slotted into the No. 4 spot, which is one ahead of the Chargers.
The Cowboys have to be viewed as the favorite to win in Andy Dalton's return to Cincinnati since the Bengals are struggling to do much offensively without Joe Burrow.
A Dallas win may lock in the three worst teams into the top-three picks. Cincinnati needs to win two games to have a chance to get out of the No. 3 spot, but that does not seem likely if it can't beat the Cowboys.
If the Cowboys beat the Bengals, the Chargers' draft ceiling is likely the No. 4 pick. That could produce a young wide receiver or offensive tackle to provide support for rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.
For Teams Behind Chargers
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
The Chargers have to hope Jalen Hurts pulls off an upset in his first start for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Any additional wins by the Eagles would help the Chargers since the NFC East side has a tie with the Bengals on its records hampering it from jumping into the top five.
Entering Week 14, the Chargers are a half-game behind the Eagles in the overall standings and one pick ahead of them in the draft order.
If the Chargers and Eagles finish the rest of the season with the same record, the Chargers would receive the better selection.
Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
One of the four-win teams has to move to five victories.
The winner of the Denver-Carolina clash could play its way out of the top 10 depending on results elsewhere.
Carolina is three spots closer to the Chargers than the Broncos, and it will have to beat Denver without Christian McCaffrey. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he did not expect the running back to play on Sunday, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
The Chargers should not see Denver as a threat to its draft position after losing the first head-to-head meeting. If they lose in Week 16, the Broncos should be clear of the top five.
With that situation in play, the Chargers should be rooting for the Panthers to win to clear the path.
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Houston will not select in the top 10 in April since its pick belongs to Miami.
The Texans have one more win than the Chargers, and they could keep that distance through a triumph over Chicago.
The Bears are headed in the wrong direction in the standings, but they still have a slight chance of taking the final NFC wild-card spot. Minnesota and Arizona are one game ahead of them at 6-6.
Houston has three wins in its last five games, while the Bears are on a six-game losing streak.
If recent form prevails, the Chargers will not have to worry about the Texans in the draft order this week, even if they beat the Falcons.