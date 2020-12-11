Chargers' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 14

2 of 3

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

The Chargers need a miracle to land the No. 1 overall pick with the way the New York Jets are playing.

Los Angeles is three games ahead of the Jets and has a tiebreak over them by virtue of beating New York in Week 11. If New York continues its losing run against the Seattle Seahawks, it would move the Chargers one game away from being eliminated for the No. 1 selection.

If the Chargers defeat the Falcons at home Sunday and the Jets lose, they would be four games ahead of the AFC East side with three games left.

Los Angeles should not be too concerned if the Jets lock into the top selection since it does not need a quarterback, like the Jets do. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be the top pick in April.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jacksonville is trending in the right direction to pick directly after the Jets.

The Chargers need to be two games worse than the Jags in the final four weeks just to finish with the same record.

Doug Marrone's team has progressed in the right direction recently, but it has been unable to break its 11-game losing streak.

Jacksonville's last victory came in Week 1 over the Indianapolis Colts, and it does not look like ending its run against the Tennessee Titans, who need a win to remain atop the AFC South.

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

This is the spot that could help the Chargers move up in the draft order.

Dallas is level with Los Angeles, but it is currently slotted into the No. 4 spot, which is one ahead of the Chargers.

The Cowboys have to be viewed as the favorite to win in Andy Dalton's return to Cincinnati since the Bengals are struggling to do much offensively without Joe Burrow.

A Dallas win may lock in the three worst teams into the top-three picks. Cincinnati needs to win two games to have a chance to get out of the No. 3 spot, but that does not seem likely if it can't beat the Cowboys.

If the Cowboys beat the Bengals, the Chargers' draft ceiling is likely the No. 4 pick. That could produce a young wide receiver or offensive tackle to provide support for rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.