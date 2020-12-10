Dez Bryant Placed on Ravens' COVID-19 List Despite Multiple Negative Tests

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday they have placed receiver Dez Bryant on the reserve/COVID list.

Bryant will Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns and will be sidelined for at least 10 days.

This comes despite the receiver saying on Twitter that he tested negative for the virus twice:

The Ravens said Bryant had an inconclusive test before Tuesday's game against the Dallas Cowboys and he was pulled from warmups. He then took a rapid test that came back positive.

He also went to Twitter to reveal his diagnosis on Tuesday:

Bryant missed the game, but the Ravens earned a 34-17 win without him.

The 32-year-old signed to the Ravens practice squad in October and eventually worked his way to the field, catching his first passes in Week 11. It was his first NFL action since 2017 when he was released by the Dallas Cowboys after eight years and three Pro Bowl selections.

Bryant saw Tuesday's game as a chance at revenge against his former team:

Not only was he unable to play in the Week 13 battle, but the latest roster move also will keep him out for even more time with only four games remaining in the season.

He currently has four catches for 28 yards this season, all coming in a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 22.