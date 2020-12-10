GM Brandon Beane, Bills Agree to Multiyear Contract Extension

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that they agreed to a multiyear contract extension with general manager Brandon Beane.

In August, the Bills also signed head coach Sean McDermott to an extension through the 2025 season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported McDermott and Beane "have deals that are now concurrent."

Team owners Terry and Kim Pegula released the following statement on Beane's extension:

"Brandon is an outstanding leader, and he has brought a great level of stability throughout our organization. One of the things we appreciate and respect about Brandon is that he is very thorough in his decision-making process. No decision he makes comes without a great deal of study and research. We appreciate his strong communication skills, and he works extremely well with us, with Sean and with all levels of the organization. We are happy to extend his contract and to have Brandon and Sean leading our football team for many years to come."

The Beane-McDermott partnership has proved fruitful for the Bills after both were hired in 2017. In their four seasons together, they've led the Bills to two playoff berths, appear headed to a third with this year's 9-3 record and have put together a total record of 34-26.

The Bills are trying to win their first AFC East title since 1995, though the 8-4 Miami Dolphins are nipping at their heels.

Beane's first draft at the helm in 2018 netted the team star quarterback Josh Allen and Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. He also orchestrated the trade this offseason that landed the team star wideout Stefon Diggs, who has responded with 90 catches (tied for first in the NFL with Keenan Allen) for 1,037 yards (fifth) and four touchdowns through 12 games.

Suffice to say, the Bills are on the right track under Beane and McDermott.