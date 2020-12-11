Daily Fantasy Football Week 14: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel LineupsDecember 11, 2020
Daily Fantasy Football Week 14: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel Lineups
Week 14 presents daily fantasy football players with a wider array of games and NFL stars to choose from compared to the previous few weeks.
Bye weeks have concluded, and there are no rescheduled contests, which means 26 teams will be playing on Sunday afternoon.
The only other Sunday with more teams playing in the same afternoon will be Week 17, when 30 franchises will compete in afternoon matchups.
While there is more variety to choose from in Week 14, you should still build your lineup around one of the top fantasy running backs.
Derrick Henry, who typically comes alive in the final weeks of the regular season, faces one of the most favorable matchups of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Another fantasy staple, DK Metcalf, could be the focal point of many lineups since he faces a wretched New York Jets defense.
Metcalf is not the only player to consider from the New York-Seattle game, since both defensive back units have been average at best throughout the season.
Build Around Derrick Henry
Henry is coming off an unusually low-yardage December performance against the Cleveland Browns.
The Tennessee Titans running back has run for over 100 yards in five of his last 10 December appearances.
Before Week 13's 60-yard outing, Henry was building momentum in that direction with three consecutive triple-digit rushing totals.
In the previous two seasons, Henry's second meeting with the Jaguars has reaped plenty of rewards for the Titans offense.
In 2018, Henry tore apart the Jacksonville defense for 238 yards and four scores to start December. He followed that up in November 2019 with 159 yards and a pair of trips to the end zone.
Jacksonville has struggled to contain opposing running backs throughout the season, and it has allowed 458 rushing yards in the last three weeks.
All of those numbers suggest Henry will be the top running back in DFS contests on Sunday. That would not be a surprise given his back-and-forth battle with Dalvin Cook atop the league rushing chart.
If you use Henry as the cornerstone of your lineup, you will have to use some lower-salaried options at other positions, but paying high for the Titans running back should be worth it.
Target Seattle, New York Jets Wide Receivers
The New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks have conceded the most passing yards in the NFL.
Seattle needs a bounce-back performance after its disappointing 17-12 loss to the New York Giants. With the pressure on Russell Wilson and Metcalf to keep the Seahawks in NFC West contention, they should be solid plays against the Jets defense.
While Metcalf will be the top Seahawks DFS target, Tyler Lockett is worth a play at a cheaper salary. He was targeted nine times in three of the last four games. He had over 60 receiving yards in each of those contests.
Since their Week 10 bye, the Jets have put up 28 points in two games. They did so against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 and in the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13.
Jamison Crowder is Sam Darnold's top target. He brought in five of his seven targets and scored two touchdowns against the Raiders.
Crowder could take advantage of a Seattle defense that has conceded over 200 passing yards in all but one game.
The exception to that trend was the defeat to the New York Giants.
If Darnold is consistent enough in the pocket and links up well with Crowder and others, the Jets could produce one or two DFS gems that put you in winning positions.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.