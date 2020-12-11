Daily Fantasy Football Week 14: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel Lineups

0 of 2

Week 14 presents daily fantasy football players with a wider array of games and NFL stars to choose from compared to the previous few weeks.

Bye weeks have concluded, and there are no rescheduled contests, which means 26 teams will be playing on Sunday afternoon.

The only other Sunday with more teams playing in the same afternoon will be Week 17, when 30 franchises will compete in afternoon matchups.

While there is more variety to choose from in Week 14, you should still build your lineup around one of the top fantasy running backs.

Derrick Henry, who typically comes alive in the final weeks of the regular season, faces one of the most favorable matchups of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Another fantasy staple, DK Metcalf, could be the focal point of many lineups since he faces a wretched New York Jets defense.

Metcalf is not the only player to consider from the New York-Seattle game, since both defensive back units have been average at best throughout the season.