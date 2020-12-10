Ravens' Dez Bryant Says He's Had Back-to-Back Negative COVID-19 Tests

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant, who was forced to sit out of his team's 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, tweeted that he has now tested negative in back-to-back COVID-19 tests:

Bryant appeared ready to play in the hours leading up to Baltimore's game versus Dallas. He was seen warming up on the field and greeting members of the Cowboys, for whom he played from 2010-17.

However, Bryant was soon pulled off the field and ruled out with what the Ravens termed as an "illness." The 32-year-old wideout then revealed the news:

Bryant signed with the Ravens as a free agent earlier this season. He has appeared in three games, most notably recording four catches for 28 yards against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 22.

The Ravens suffered a COVID-19 outbreak that once forced the team to put 23 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Only two players remain, and Bryant is not among them. He also never appeared on the list. In addition, Bryant is still listed as an active member of the roster on the team's website.

Bryant was not at the Ravens' practice Thursday, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. The wideout initially said Tuesday that he planned to sit out the rest of the season, but he then told a fan he was coming back and just "being smart."

The Ravens' next game is scheduled for Monday against the Cleveland Browns.