Jets' Denzel Mims Won't Play vs. Seahawks Because of Family Emergency

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims will miss Sunday's game vs. the Seattle Seahawks after returning to Texas because of a family emergency, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Because Mims missed his daily COVID-19 tests while away from the team, he won't be eligible to play this week.

"Obviously he's been trending in the right direction," head coach Adam Gase told reporters Thursday. "He's been a big reason why we've had some better games since he's been playing. The protocols are what they are. He had to handle family business, which we support because we felt like it was the right thing for him to do."

The 23-year-old Mims missed the first six games of the season with a hamstring injury but has come along nicely since, posting 19 receptions for 324 yards in the past six contests. He's moved his way into a starting role. It's been a promising start for the 2020 second-round pick out of Baylor.

With Mims out of the lineup Sunday, either Jeff Smith or Vyncint Smith are in line to start for the Jets.

He's been one of the few bright spots for the 0-12 Jets and its abysmal offense. The team is worst in the NFL in both yards (276.8) and points (15) per game. Worse, young quarterback Sam Darnold has not looked good in his eight games this season, throwing for 1,428 yards, five touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing just 58.9 percent of his passes.

Granted, his supporting cast hasn't done him any favors. But with the Jets hurtling toward the top overall pick in the 2021 draft and the chance to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Darnold has done little to persuade the Jets he's the franchise savior.

That means Mims, who is looking like a keeper, might be grabbing catches from a different quarterback next year. And given the winless start to the season, probably working under a different head coach, too.