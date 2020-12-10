USOPC Announces It Won't Punish Athletes for Protesting During Olympics

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Thursday it will no longer sanction athletes for protests during any future events, including the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Eddie Pells of the Associated Press reported it's unclear whether the athletes would still be subject to punishment from the International Olympic Committee. The IOC typically leaves that role to individual countries but can enforce Rule 50, which prohibits "inside-the-lines protests" during the Games.

"We can't walk the walk as a movement if we don't look at this issue, in particular," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland told the AP about the decision, while noting it leaves the governing body open to IOC criticism.

In June, the USOPC's Athletes Advisory Committee wrote a letter to the IOC denouncing Rule 50 and saying "athletes will no longer be silenced," per Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post:

"We are now at a crossroads. The IOC and IPC cannot continue on the path of punishing or removing athletes who speak up for what they believe in, especially when those beliefs exemplify the goals of Olympism. Instead, sports administrators must begin the responsible task of transparent collaboration with athletes and athlete groups (including independent athlete groups) to reshape the future of athlete expression at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Let us work together to create a new structure that celebrates athletes who speak about issues in alignment with human rights and the seven principles of Olympism."

The letter was co-signed by John Carlos, who alongside Tommie Smith got barred from the remainder of the 1968 Summer Olympics after they raised their fist on the medal podium after the men's 200 meters.

"Carlos and Smith risked everything to stand for human rights and what they believed in, and they continue to inspire generation after generation to do the same," the committee wrote, per Kilgore. "It is time for the Olympic and Paralympic movement to honor their bravery rather than denounce their actions."

The USOPC's decision comes after two athletes, hammer thrower Gwen Berry and fencer Race Imboden, were punished for violating Rule 50 at the 2019 Pan-Am Games in Peru, according to the AP.

A decision about whether Rule 50 will stand for next year's Games is expected from the IOC in early 2021 after seeking feedback from athletes around the world, per Pells.

The 2021 Summer Olympics, which were postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to begin with the opening ceremony July 23.