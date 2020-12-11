Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

0 of 4

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

There are myriad ways to go about maximizing production in the fantasy football world.

Most involve some element of luck, but the simplest route is identifying and exploiting a favorable matchup.

In Week 13, that entailed pouncing on Derek Carr against the New York Jets (381 passing yards, four total touchdowns) or trusting Baker Mayfield to pick apart the Tennessee Titans (334 passing yards and four scores).

After running through our Week 14 rankings at the marquee positions, we'll spotlight the best matchups at each spot and predict what those overstuffed stat lines will look like.