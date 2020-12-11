Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We LoveDecember 11, 2020
There are myriad ways to go about maximizing production in the fantasy football world.
Most involve some element of luck, but the simplest route is identifying and exploiting a favorable matchup.
In Week 13, that entailed pouncing on Derek Carr against the New York Jets (381 passing yards, four total touchdowns) or trusting Baker Mayfield to pick apart the Tennessee Titans (334 passing yards and four scores).
After running through our Week 14 rankings at the marquee positions, we'll spotlight the best matchups at each spot and predict what those overstuffed stat lines will look like.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Aaron Rodgers, GB (at DET)
2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at MIA)
3. Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. NYJ)
4. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. PIT)
5. Deshaun Watson, HOU (at CHI)
6. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CLE)
7. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. ATL)
8. Kyler Murray, ARI (at NYG)
9. Tom Brady, TB (vs. MIN)
10. Taysom Hill, NO (at PHI)
Best Matchup: Russell Wilson vs. New York Jets
Carr was just the latest quarterback to torch the win-less Jets. New York has now given up the third-most fantasy points per game, per Yahoo, and it has allowed a 300-yard passer in half of the dozen matchups it has played.
It's scary to think what Russell Wilson could be capable of against this defense.
That feels doubly true when Seattle's signal-caller could use a get-right game. He's managed just four touchdown passes against three interceptions his last four times out and hasn't cleared 300 passing yards in any of those contests—after topping the mark in five of his first eight outings. Unless the Seahawks have no reason to attack through the air, Wilson could surpass that number with ease.
Projected stats: 322 passing yards, 34 rushing yards, three touchdowns
Running Back
Top 20
1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. DEN)
2. Derrick Henry, TEN (at JAX)
3. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at TB)
4. Aaron Jones, GB (at DET)
5. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. ATL)
6. James Robinson, JAX (vs. TEN)
7. David Montgomery, CHI (vs. HOU)
8. Alvin Kamara, NO (at PHI)
9. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. BAL)
10. Chris Carson, SEA (vs. NYJ)
11. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at CIN)
12. D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. GB)
13. Kenyan Drake, ARI (at NYG)
14. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at LV)
15. Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. KC)
16. Raheem Mostert, SF (vs. WAS)
17. James Conner, PIT (at BUF)
18. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at MIA)
19. Wane Gallman, NYG (vs. ARI)
20. Ronald Jones II, TB (vs. MIN)
Best Matchup: Aaron Jones at Detroit Lions
Aaron Jones had fallen into a relative slumber following a two-game absence with a calf injury, but Green Bay's top rusher could be awakening at the perfect time.
In Week 12, he had a mini-eruption for 90 rushing yards—or three more than he'd totaled the previous two games combined. That set the stage for a huge Week 13, in which he turned 15 carries into 130 yards and a score, as well as three catches for another 18 yards.
But those outings pale in comparison to the damage he did back in Week 2, when he had 18 rushes for 168 yards, four receptions for 68 yards and three total scores. Care to guess who his opponent was in that game? You got it, the very same Lions defense that has surrendered the most fantasy points to the running back position.
Projected stats: 132 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards, two touchdowns
Wide Receiver
Top 20
1. Davante Adams, GB (at DET)
2. Tyreek Hill, KC (at MIA)
3. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. NYJ)
4. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. ATL)
5. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. PIT)
6. Julio Jones, ATL (at LAC)
7. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at NYG)
8. Adam Thielen, MIN (at TB)
9. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at SF)
10. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at TB)
11. Michael Thomas, NO (at PHI)
12. Allen Robinson II, CHI (vs. HOU)
13. A.J. Brown, TEN (at JAX)
14. Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. NYJ)
15. Diontae Johnson, PIt (at BUF)
16. Mike Evans, TB (vs. MIN)
17. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. MIN)
18. Calvin Ridley, ATL (at LAC)
19. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at BUF)
20. Brandin Cooks, HOU (at CHI)
Best Matchup: Keenan Allen vs. Atlanta Falcons
Justin Herbert's rookie season success has been a boon to anyone in a Chargers uniform, but Keenan Allen has been the biggest beneficiary.
The eighth-year receiver is already approaching his career-high in touchdown catches (he has seven and personal best is eight) and is on pace to shatter his high mark in receptions (he has 90 and current best is last season's 104).
Being the top target in an aggressive aerial attack has all kinds of perks, and those should be put on full display this week. Allen is set to lock horns against an Atlanta defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers and sitting third-from-the-bottom in passing yards surrendered per game.
Projected stats: 114 receiving yards, one touchdown
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (at MIA)
2. Darren Waller, LV (vs. IND)
3. T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. GB)
4. Mark Andrews, BAL (at CLE)
5. Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. ATL)
6. Evan Engram, NYG (vs. ARI)
7. Eric Ebron, PIT (at BUF)
8. Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. MIN)
9. Robert Tonyan, GB (at DET)
10. Noah Fant, DEN (at CAR)
Best Matchup: Mark Andrews at Cleveland Browns
The tight end position has basically become a dart throw for everyone not named Travis Kelce, but Mark Andrews at least has a higher chance than most of landing in a favorable spot.
That is, of course, a relative term. He's played 10 games to date and been held below 40 yards in half of them. But he's at least cleared 50 in the other half, and he has posted a season-high yardage total in each of his last two outings (most recently catching five balls for 96 yards and a score).
The good times could keep rolling against Cleveland, which has allowed the second-most fantasy points to the position. Andrews already faced the Browns once this season and enjoyed five receptions for 58 yards and two scores in Week 1.
Projected stats: 64 receiving yards, one touchdown