Evander Holyfield's Son Discusses Potential Fight with Mike Tyson and His Father

Andy Kropa/Associated Press

Amid speculation that Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson could square off for the third time, Evan Holyfield believes his father has what it takes to win if it happens.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Evan said that his dad is "lookin' pretty swole right now" and has continued training even before rumors surrounding a fight with Tyson came up:

Following Tyson's split-decision victory over Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition on Nov. 28, Holyfield issued a challenge to Iron Mike.

Here's what Holyfield said in a news release issued on Dec. 1, per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe:

"My side tried to make the fight happen and we got nothing but excuses. Now I can see why he wanted a tuneup fight before thinking about fighting me.

"No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday night you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting and it's on you now. I'm ready."

Holyfield won the first meeting with Tyson in November 1996 to win the WBA heavyweight title. Real Deal retained his title in the rematch seven months later when Tyson was disqualified for biting a part of his opponent's ear off.

Now 58 years old, Holyfield has been retired for nine years. His last bout was a TKO win over Brian Nielsen in May 2011. The Warrior was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017.