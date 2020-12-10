Shannon Sharpe, LeBron Call Out Video of Coach Hitting Youth Football Player

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

FS1 television analyst Shannon Sharpe called out a youth football coach for hitting his players on the sidelines in a video that was widely circulated online Wednesday.

"I'll whip him even IF* that's his kid," Sharpe tweeted about the coach. "I won't let anyone pray on the weak or vulnerable in front of me. Not going to happen."

LeBron James shared Sharpe's tweet on his Instagram Story feed.

Brad Logan of WJTV in Jackson, Mississippi posted the video on Twitter while also reporting that the Savannah Gators fired the coach and apologized to the mother of the child who was hit. An official announcement from the Gators has not been provided.

The Gators are a nine-and-under youth football team based in Savannah, Georgia. They are in Kissimmee, Florida, as part of the American Youth Football National Championships.

It's unclear when the incident with the coach occurred, as the Gators played two games this week.

Savannah played the Winston‐Salem Indians on Wednesday in a consolation game in the AA Division II bracket.

The Gators opened the tournament Monday against the San Diego Bad Boys in the first round.