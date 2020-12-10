WWE Needs to Stop Treating Championships as an Afterthought

0 of 5

WWE.com

A solid title reign can make or break an up-and-coming name and cement an established star as a main eventer. That's at least how it should work.

WWE's world championships are currently in good hands, with Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre producing some of the best work of their careers. However, the company's midcard titles are a bit of a mixed bag because there isn't a concerted effort to make them feel important.

The tag team belts are the most notable victims of this trend, and the United States Championship isn't much better.

There's no shortage of wrestlers to compete for these titles, but the pursuit of them is often executed better. Once they secure the gold, many titleholders appear to be mere placeholders because the company doesn't craft memorable stories or rivalries around their stint as champions.

There are some exceptions, of course, but this makes it hard to invest in flag-bearers of the tag team and women's division at times.

WWE has to address this issue heading into 2021 because championships are a key part of its programming. There are ways to produce feuds without them, but titles add weight to rivalries. There's a way to strike the right balance so that belts are beneficial for champions and their challengers.