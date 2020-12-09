Yadier Molina Rumors: Veteran C Rejected Cardinals' 'Ridiculous' Contract Offer

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Yadier Molina is a free agent for the first time, and the 38-year-old seems to think that the St. Louis Cardinals aren't taking his demands seriously.

Per Mark Saxon of The Athletic, Molina turned down an offer that he termed "ridiculous." Saxon did not provide any details about the conversation but noted that the veteran is hoping to ink a one-year deal with an option that is worth at least $10 million but "would prefer" a two-year contract.

The lifetime Cardinals catcher, who joined the team in 2004, said in an interview last month that a number of teams are interested, including the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels, but he wants to remain in St. Louis.

