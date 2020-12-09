    Yadier Molina Rumors: Veteran C Rejected Cardinals' 'Ridiculous' Contract Offer

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIDecember 10, 2020

    St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting a single for his 2,000th career hit during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Yadier Molina is a free agent for the first time, and the 38-year-old seems to think that the St. Louis Cardinals aren't taking his demands seriously.

    Per Mark Saxon of The Athletic, Molina turned down an offer that he termed "ridiculous." Saxon did not provide any details about the conversation but noted that the veteran is hoping to ink a one-year deal with an option that is worth at least $10 million but "would prefer" a two-year contract.

    The lifetime Cardinals catcher, who joined the team in 2004, said in an interview last month that a number of teams are interested, including the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels, but he wants to remain in St. Louis.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      2020 All-MLB Teams Announced

      2020 All-MLB Teams Announced
      MLB logo
      MLB

      2020 All-MLB Teams Announced

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Yankees Discussed Taillon, Josh Bell Trade with Pirates

      Report: Yankees Discussed Taillon, Josh Bell Trade with Pirates
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Yankees Discussed Taillon, Josh Bell Trade with Pirates

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Why Dodgers Must Make DJ LeMahieu Their No. 1 Target

      @JoelReuter breaks down all the reasons LeMahieu is a perfect fit for LAD and how the signing would be a disaster for the Yankees

      Why Dodgers Must Make DJ LeMahieu Their No. 1 Target
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Why Dodgers Must Make DJ LeMahieu Their No. 1 Target

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB Umpire Pleads Not Guilty to Solicitation Charges in Sex Sting

      MLB Umpire Pleads Not Guilty to Solicitation Charges in Sex Sting
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB Umpire Pleads Not Guilty to Solicitation Charges in Sex Sting

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report