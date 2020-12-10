Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev: Bleacher Report Staff Predictions

1 of 2

Kubrat Pulev is riding an eight-fight win-streak heading into Saturday's bout against unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

His most recent loss? That happened way back in 2014 to a prime version of Wladimir Klitschko.

That was also Pulev's only loss, and it was simultaneously Klitschko's final knockout victory as a world champion.

Dr. Steelhammer started to look old in his next fight against Bryant Jennings the following year, and before the end of 2015, he had been shockingly usurped by a brash upstart named Tyson Fury.

Pulev has since rebuilt himself into one of the most formidable heavyweight contenders in the world today.

The 39-year-old would seem to have one last chance to capture a world title. Age makes that the most distinct possibility, which goes along with the fact that it took him six years to get another opportunity after his first big chance.

Pulev was a decorated amateur fighter who has gone on to become one of the most fearsome heavyweights in the professional ranks. He's tough, smart and can give any fighter issues on any given night, making a superfight between Joshua and Fury far from a guarantee.

As it stands, Joshua vs. Fury would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing since Lennox Lewis accomplished the feat in beating Evander Holyfield in 1999.

But there are plenty of other big fights scattered throughout history that never happened because a guy like Pulev showed up on the scene, was quickly overlooked and shocked the world anyway.

Joshua is a heavy favorite (DraftKings has him at -1250), but he lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. last year as an even bigger favorite.

Sure, Joshua seems the likely winner on paper, but beating Pulev is no gimme. If Joshua isn't focused on the task at hand, The Cobra could spit enough poison to get the job done.

Besides, important things fall apart so often in the sport that it almost makes more sense to believe the mooted Joshua vs. Fury fight will be boxing's next big casualty.

Pulev pulls off the shocker to make 2020 as complete a mess as possible.

Pulev, TKO, Rd. 10