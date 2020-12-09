Video: Sting Confronts Cody Rhodes in the Ring, Teases AEW Future

Don Feria/Associated Press

For the first time in nearly two decades, we heard Sting talk in a wrestling ring on TNT.

We still just don't know much about his intentions.

The Icon made his appearance earlier than expected during Wednesday's Dynamite, interrupting a segment with Cody Rhodes to hint at his possible future with AEW.

What's clear: Sting's first priority is not Cody, despite The American Nightmare very much wanting to be part of the company's moment.

Instead, Sting briefly addressed Darby Allin, saying the TNT champion seemed familiar before taking his attention back to Cody.

Sting said he plans on being in AEW for a "long time" but that how he chooses to spend his time in the company is "my business."

He left the ring after putting his arm around Cody and saying, "See you around, kid," in what seemed to be an ominous threat.

So, what does this all mean? It does not seem abundantly clear. Sting seemed to be teasing some sort of mentorship with Allin while at the same time setting up a potential match with Cody—albeit while also dismissing the son of Dusty as his first priority.

Which is all to say the segment was quintessentially Sting: captivating, confusing and offering no real indication of what's actually to come in the future.