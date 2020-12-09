    Video: Sting Confronts Cody Rhodes in the Ring, Teases AEW Future

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2020
    Alerted 38m ago in the B/R App

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - WWE Superstar Sting makes his first ever WrestleMania appearance at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, March 29, 2015 in Santa Clara, CA. WrestleMania broke the Levi’s Stadium attendance record at 76,976 fans from all 50 states and 40 countries. (Don Feria/AP Images for WWE)
    Don Feria/Associated Press

    For the first time in nearly two decades, we heard Sting talk in a wrestling ring on TNT.

    We still just don't know much about his intentions.

    The Icon made his appearance earlier than expected during Wednesday's Dynamite, interrupting a segment with Cody Rhodes to hint at his possible future with AEW.

    What's clear: Sting's first priority is not Cody, despite The American Nightmare very much wanting to be part of the company's moment.

    Instead, Sting briefly addressed Darby Allin, saying the TNT champion seemed familiar before taking his attention back to Cody.

    Sting said he plans on being in AEW for a "long time" but that how he chooses to spend his time in the company is "my business."

    He left the ring after putting his arm around Cody and saying, "See you around, kid," in what seemed to be an ominous threat.

    So, what does this all mean? It does not seem abundantly clear. Sting seemed to be teasing some sort of mentorship with Allin while at the same time setting up a potential match with Cody—albeit while also dismissing the son of Dusty as his first priority.

    Which is all to say the segment was quintessentially Sting: captivating, confusing and offering no real indication of what's actually to come in the future.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Sting Speaks on AEW

      The Icon interrupts Rhodes in first week after return: 'The only thing for sure about Sting is nothing is for sure’

      Sting Speaks on AEW
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Sting Speaks on AEW

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Sting Reaction

      AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Sting Reaction
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Sting Reaction

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the Wrestling World

      🗒️ AEW's plans for Sting 👀 Punk talks OG plans for The Shield 👏 Priest praises Ruff

      Around the Wrestling World
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Around the Wrestling World

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Rating Wrestling Overreactions

      🤯 AEW adding Sting was brilliant 🏆 UE vs. Team McAfee for MOTY 📲 We grade this week’s overreactions here

      Rating Wrestling Overreactions
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Rating Wrestling Overreactions

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report