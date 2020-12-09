Yankees Trade Rumors: Jameson Taillon, Josh Bell Discussed with Pirates

Phil Long/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have reportedly discussed deals for starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and first baseman Josh Bell from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

A 2019 All-Star, Bell tallied a .226/.305/.364 slash line with eight home runs and 22 RBI last season, while Taillon made seven starts with a 4.10 ERA, 1.125 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 37.1 innings in 2019. The righty underwent surgery to repair his UCL that August forcing him to miss the 2020 season.

It's unclear what type of package the Yankees would need to offer to land either one or both players.

New York currently lists Luke Voit and Mike Ford at first base on their depth chart, with Voit (.277/.338/.610) leading the league in home runs last season with 22 while starting 56 games.

The Yankees could use him at designated hitter should a deal come together for Bell.

From a contract standpoint, Bell doesn't offer much in the way of relief. The 28-year-old is due $6 million in 2021 and has one year of arbitration eligibility remaining before becoming a free agent ahead of his age-30 season. Voit, 30, is due $5.8 million this season and won't hit unrestricted free agency until 2025.

Taillon is on a similar contract as Bell and will become a free agent in 2023. The 29-year-old primarily relies on his fastball and curveball, which could provide New York with solid depth in the back end of a rotation led by Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino.

The Yankees don't have much they can part with in the way of top prospects—the franchise has just three players in MLB.com's top 100 and none ranked higher than 17-year-old outfielder Jasson Dominguez at No. 48.