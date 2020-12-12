Aaron Rodgers Finally Has the Help He Needs to Make Super Bowl Run

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having one of the best seasons of his career, and he finally has the supporting cast to make another Super Bowl run.

The 9-3 Packers lead the NFC North by three games, with Rodgers completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, a league-leading 36 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also leads the NFL with a 118.5 passer rating.

The Packers' 31.6 points per game are the most in the league, while their 396.6 yards of total offense rank second behind the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Even with opposing defenses preparing for him, Davante Adams has caught 84 passes for 1,029 yards and 13 touchdowns in only nine-and-a-half games. He is tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead in receiving touchdowns.

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

But do the Packers have enough talent elsewhere to go all the way?

After all, this year may be the last opportunity for them to get Rodgers to another Super Bowl. There are a number of expiring contracts looming after this season—including center Corey Linsley, running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Kevin King—and they are projected to be more than $18 million over the salary cap.

The offense doesn't look much different from a personnel standpoint compared to last year, but the unit is thriving in its second year under head coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers has credited the offense's success this year to everyone feeling more comfortable in the system.

The Packers didn't draft another wide receiver, yet the offense has dominated after averaging only 23.5 points per game last season.

Defensively, the Packers' 13 takeaways are tied for 23rd in the league, though they only give up 24.9 points per game (15th). And over their last five games, they have allowed just 22.4 points per game while generating nine takeaways.

A big reason for that has been the improved pass rush beyond just traditional sack numbers. More consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks has resulted in more mistakes and game-changing plays.

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Za'Darius Smith has led the charge on the pass-rush front, racking up 10.5 sacks. However, second-year linebacker Rashan Gary has really given the pass rush a boost too. After a quiet rookie season, he has picked up four sacks and eight quarterback hurries in 11 games.

Both Gary and fellow 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage have played at much higher levels in 2020. Savage, after not having an interception all season, has had three over the last two games.

The improved pass rush and increase in takeaways are notable; however, special teams will need to figure things out before the unit makes a backbreaking mistake in the postseason.

JK Scott and the punt team have been particularly hard to watch this season. Not only do the Packers rank 31st with a net punt average of 36.7 yards, but they've also allowed one punt to be blocked and two to be returned for touchdowns.

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The return game has also been ineffective, in part due to regular return man Tyler Ervin missing significant time this season. The Packers rank 31st in average kickoff return yards and 29th in average punt return yards.

Fortunately, the return game could see a boost with the arrival of Tavon Austin, as the 2013 first-round pick has been a dangerous return man in his career with three punt-return TDs.

Even with the special teams concerns, the Packers have enough talent on offense and defense to get Rodgers to another Super Bowl. And with only one victory and appearance on his resume, some might say he needs another Lombardi Trophy to solidify his legacy as one of the greatest QBs ever.

Getting out of the NFC won't be easy, but the Packers should match up well with some of the teams they'll likely face. The Seattle Seahawks are having a tough season defensively, giving up more than 400 yards of offense per game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started the year strong but have lost three of their last four games, with Tom Brady throwing seven interceptions over that span.

Arguably the two biggest tests for the Packers would be New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams given their talented running backs and strong defenses. However, the Packers were able to take down a full-strength Saints team earlier this season, and the Rams offense may not be equipped to handle a shootout against Rodgers and Co. if they are forced into being more one-dimensional.

Jared Goff has had a solid season, but the running game has made it easier on him in recent weeks. He's thrown for fewer than 200 yards in two of the last three weeks, throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions in those games. If forced to air it out more in a shootout, Rodgers would have the clear edge over Goff.

The relationship between Rodgers, LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has turned the offense into an elite unit. As long as the defense keeps trending in the right direction and the special teams can cut down on its mistakes, the Packers should be considered the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LV.