NFL Playoff Scenarios 2020-21: Steelers, Packers, Bills Can Clinch in Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints are the only NFL teams that have clinched playoff spots to this point, but that could change drastically in Week 14.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the playoff scenarios for the upcoming week of action, and the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers can all secure their postseason spots:

There are also scenarios for the Saints to clinch the NFC South and the Chiefs to win the AFC West. It's as simple as New Orleans defeating the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City defeating the Miami Dolphins, but they would also each clinch their respective division if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders lose.

Things are far more complicated for the Bills, who would only clinch their spot with a win over the Steelers combined with a loss by the Baltimore Ravens, a loss by the Dolphins, a loss by the Raiders and a loss or tie by the New England Patriots.

Pittsburgh would clinch the AFC North with a win over Buffalo and a Ravens win over the Cleveland Browns, and the Packers would win the NFC North with a victory over the Detroit Lions and a loss or tie by the Minnesota Vikings.

There are some complicated formulas for teams to secure their postseason spots at this point, but it wouldn't be particularly difficult to make a Chiefs-or-the-field case when looking at the bigger-picture race for the Super Bowl.

After all, Kansas City is the defending champion with Patrick Mahomes throwing to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. It is 11-1 and seemingly never out of a game with that firepower as it proved with multiple comebacks in last season's playoffs.

Writing off Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and more may not be wise, but the Chiefs look like a juggernaut once again.

It's no wonder they already clinched their playoff spot.