AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Sting Reaction

Credit: AEW

This week's Dynamite was huge for the company as it immediately followed Kenny Omega and Tony Khan's separate appearances on Impact Wrestling during Tuesday's show.

Omega seemed to be back in full Cleaner mode after winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley last week, and Don Callis was right there with him to stoke the flames.

Khan appeared during a paid advertisement alongside Tony Schiavone but Omega was the big story. This is the first step in what could be a valuable working relationship for the two promotions.

This week's show featured The Young Bucks taking on Hybrid2 in a non-title match, Eddie Kingston and The Butcher and the Blade took on Lance Archer and The Lucha Bros, MJF battled Orange Cassidy and both Shaq and Sting had scheduled interviews with Tony Schiavone.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.