NFL: Panthers' Positive COVID Tests Tied to Players Gathering Outside Facility

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, told reporters on Wednesday an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Carolina Panthers organization has been linked to a gathering of players outside team grounds.

Carolina closed its facilities Monday and Tuesday after eight players were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list after Week 13. Wideouts DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel are among the athletes currently sidelined by the protocols.

Players do not need to test positive for the virus to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list if they are considered high-risk close contacts of anyone currently infected.

Though the Panthers were on a bye last week, daily testing still continued.

It's unclear what type of gathering was held or if the NFL will punish the franchise for any protocol violations.

The Las Vegas Raiders were heavily sanction by the NFL for violating the league's COVID-19 guidelines in early November after players gathered without masks for an event hosted by tight end Darren Waller. The franchise was fined $500,000 with head coach Jon Gruden fined $150,000 as well. Additionally, the Raiders were stripped of a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Notably, the Raiders had been previously cited by the league for breaking protocols.

This is the first outbreak of COVID-19 within the Panthers organization.

Carolina is scheduled to face the Denver Broncos in Week 14 at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.