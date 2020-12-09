    NFL: Panthers' Positive COVID Tests Tied to Players Gathering Outside Facility

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 9, 2020
    Alerted 46m ago in the B/R App

    Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed (64), running back Mike Davis (28) and offensive tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty (73) take the field against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    The NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, told reporters on Wednesday an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Carolina Panthers organization has been linked to a gathering of players outside team grounds.

    Carolina closed its facilities Monday and Tuesday after eight players were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list after Week 13. Wideouts DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel are among the athletes currently sidelined by the protocols. 

    Players do not need to test positive for the virus to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list if they are considered high-risk close contacts of anyone currently infected. 

    Though the Panthers were on a bye last week, daily testing still continued. 

    It's unclear what type of gathering was held or if the NFL will punish the franchise for any protocol violations. 

    The Las Vegas Raiders were heavily sanction by the NFL for violating the league's COVID-19 guidelines in early November after players gathered without masks for an event hosted by tight end Darren Waller. The franchise was fined $500,000 with head coach Jon Gruden fined $150,000 as well. Additionally, the Raiders were stripped of a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

    Notably, the Raiders had been previously cited by the league for breaking protocols.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    This is the first outbreak of COVID-19 within the Panthers organization. 

    Carolina is scheduled to face the Denver Broncos in Week 14 at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. 

    Related

      Study Shows League Office Graded Ahead of Teams for Diversity Hiring

      Study Shows League Office Graded Ahead of Teams for Diversity Hiring
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Study Shows League Office Graded Ahead of Teams for Diversity Hiring

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Made ‘Safest Possible Decision' Tuesday

      League’s chief medical officer addresses Cowboys-Ravens being held after Dez tested positive for COVID-19 during warmups

      NFL Made ‘Safest Possible Decision' Tuesday
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Made ‘Safest Possible Decision' Tuesday

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      McCaffrey Status vs. Broncos in Doubt After Suffering Setback in Practice

      McCaffrey Status vs. Broncos in Doubt After Suffering Setback in Practice
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      McCaffrey Status vs. Broncos in Doubt After Suffering Setback in Practice

      Bryan DeArdo
      via CBSSports.com

      Week 14 Fantasy Rankings

      @GDavenport's complete player big board 📲

      Week 14 Fantasy Rankings
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Week 14 Fantasy Rankings

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report