Start, Bench or G-League? Predictions for Every 1st-Round NBA Draft Pick

21. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Prediction: Bench combo/scorer

Maxey's role may be inconsistent this year with Seth Curry joining the lineup and Shake Milton expected to take another step forward. But the No. 21 pick will have opportunities to add creation, shot-making and defensive toughness off the bench.

Rookie of the Year Odds: +3600

22. Zeke Nnaji, Denver Nuggets

Prediction: Backup big

Nnaji will battle Bol Bol for backup minutes, and he should win some by offering a stronger body and tougher presence around the basket. He'll go stretches without seeing the floor, but he should still see regular-season action, particularly if his three-ball translates quicker than expected.

Rookie of the Year Odds: +11000

24. RJ Hampton, Denver Nuggets

Prediction: Bench combo guard

Hampton will warm the bench his rookie year in Denver after the Nuggets re-signed Monte Morris and added Facundo Campazzo. When he does hear his name called, he'll be used as a combo guard to handle the ball in transition and ball-screen situations and play from the wings as a shooter and secondary scorer.

Rookie of the Year Odds: +6500

25. Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks

Prediction: Reserve shooting specialist

The Knicks need shooters and should turn to Quickley early. Head coach Tom Thibodeau will value the threat he poses alone, just for spacing purposes. The No. 25 pick should eventually be a regular in New York's rotation, especially if Kevin Knox, Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina continue to struggle offensively.

Rookie of the Year Odds: N/A

26. Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

Prediction: Bench combo

Despite Boston's depth, Pritchard could play his way into the rotation, offering more passing than Carsen Edwards, sharper shooting than Romeo Langford and the basketball IQ and toughness necessary for a supporting role. The ability to create and play off the ball should make it easier for Pritchard to find time.

Rookie of the Year Odds: +11000

27. Udoka Azubuike, Utah Jazz

Prediction: Bench/G League

The Jazz won't have much use for Azubuike this year unless Derrick Favors misses time with an injury. The No. 27 pick offers similar strengths and limitations as Rudy Gobert with the length for rim protection and finishing but no positional versatility.

Rookie of the Year Odds: N/A

28. Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Prediction: Bench/G League

If the Timberwolves opt into the G League bubble, they'll likely send McDaniels there to work on his offensive execution and decision-making. He's a project who needs reps, and he won't be able to earn them for a Minnesota team trying to jump up the standings.

Rookie of the Year Odds: +5500

29. Malachi Flynn, Toronto Raptors

Prediction: Bench/G League

With Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell and Terence Davis, head coach Nick Nurse shouldn't feel a need to give minutes to another point guard.

It wouldn't be surprising if Flynn spent time in the G League. But he also comes off as a rookie with NBA-ready shooting and passing skills, basketball IQ and a competitive edge, so injuries or load management could give the No. 29 pick a chance to crack the rotation at different points throughout the season.

Rookie of the Year Odds: +6500

30. Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Prediction: Starter

The last pick of the first round could emerge as one of the few rookie starters from the class. Bane landed in a favorable situation with the Grizzles missing a reliable starting 2-guard, and he's a strong fit next to Ja Morant with his mix of three-point shooting, passing and defensive IQ.

Rookie of the Year Odds: +11000

