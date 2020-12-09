Maui Pro Surfing Competition on Hold After Shark Attack Injures Rec Surfer

Pedro Rocha/Associated Press

The Maui Pro surf competition in Honolua Bay, Hawaii, which features many of the top female surfers in the world, was put on indefinite hold after a 56-year-old man was attacked by a shark on Tuesday, three hours prior to the second day of the event, per Scott Gleeson of USA Today.

The man reportedly suffered injuries to his leg and required both CPR at the scene and surgery, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The World Surf League released the following statement:

Images showed the man's surfboard with a huge bite mark.