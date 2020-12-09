    Maui Pro Surfing Competition on Hold After Shark Attack Injures Rec Surfer

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020

    A surfer vaults over a wave during a tow surfing session at Praia do Norte or North Beach in Nazare, Portugal, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A big swell, generated earlier in the week by Hurricane Epsilon in the North Atlantic, reached the Portuguese west coast drawing big wave surfers to Nazare. (AP Photo/Pedro Rocha)
    Pedro Rocha/Associated Press

    The Maui Pro surf competition in Honolua Bay, Hawaii, which features many of the top female surfers in the world, was put on indefinite hold after a 56-year-old man was attacked by a shark on Tuesday, three hours prior to the second day of the event, per Scott Gleeson of USA Today.

    The man reportedly suffered injuries to his leg and required both CPR at the scene and surgery, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources

    The World Surf League released the following statement:

    Images showed the man's surfboard with a huge bite mark. 

    Related

      Maui Pro Surfing Competition Canceled After Shark Attack Injures Participant

      Maui Pro Surfing Competition Canceled After Shark Attack Injures Participant
      Action Sports logo
      Action Sports

      Maui Pro Surfing Competition Canceled After Shark Attack Injures Participant

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Dubai 'jetman' Vincent Reffet dies in training accident

      Dubai 'jetman' Vincent Reffet dies in training accident
      Action Sports logo
      Action Sports

      Dubai 'jetman' Vincent Reffet dies in training accident

      via the Guardian

      Experience: my parachute failed

      Experience: my parachute failed
      Action Sports logo
      Action Sports

      Experience: my parachute failed

      Brad Guy
      via the Guardian

      Kelowna man takes on Everest Challenge for charity

      Kelowna man takes on Everest Challenge for charity
      Action Sports logo
      Action Sports

      Kelowna man takes on Everest Challenge for charity

      Global News
      via Global News