Patriots vs. Rams Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Sunday's game between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles is going to feature two former backups at quarterback and possibly an exciting battle between two dual-threat signal-callers. The Eagles announced that rookie Jalen Hurts will get the start over Carson Wentz.

"We're not where we want to be as an offense. I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump, to try to get everybody playing better," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said, per Dave Spadaro of the team's official website.

For the Saints, Taysom Hill will again get the start for the injured Drew Brees. While the switch to Hurts may not provide enough of a spark for the Eagles to upset the Saints, it could make things more interesting. Hurts also becomes a DFS option, albeit a low-end one against the vaunted New Orleans defense.

Hurts is currently priced at $5,100 at DraftKings and $6,600 at FanDuel.

In the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos game, it's looking like star running back Christian McCaffrey will make his return. However, the Panthers could be without some of their top receiving options, as wideouts DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel were among eight Panthers placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

This development could actually boost McCaffrey's value, as he'll become an even bigger piece of the offensive game plan if Moore and Samuel can't play. He's already a strong play against Denver's 26th-ranked run defense.

McCaffrey is priced at $9,200 at DraftKings and $10,000 at FanDuel.

Even if Moore and Samuel don't play, the return of McCaffrey should be enough to boost the Panthers over the inconsistent Broncos.

On the injury front, it looks like Detroit Lions wideout Kenny Golladay (hip) will miss yet another game. However, Lions running back D'Andre Swift could be back in the lineup.

"We'll see how that goes," Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell said of Swift, who returned to practice on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Chris Burke.

Swift will have an excellent matchup if he's able to go. The Green Bay Packers have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. A lot will hinge on his progression throughout the week and how large of a role Detroit is willing to give him.

Swift can be rostered for $6,500 at DraftKings and $6,900 at FanDuel.