Doug Pederson: Eagles' Carson Wentz Can Be 'Exceptional' NFL QB After Benching

Carson Wentz has lost his job for now, but Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson still thinks highly of the quarterback.

"I think Carson Wentz can be [an] exceptional QB in this league. He's proven that," Pederson told reporters Wednesday, per Zach Berman of The Athletic.

"... Just get back to being Carson Wentz, back on track," the coach added. "That's my focus with him."

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to get his first NFL start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hurts was taken in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, but Wentz remained the unquestioned starter entering the season. The 27-year-old did not take advantage, throwing a league-high 15 interceptions in 12 games while setting career lows with a 57.4 completion percentage and 218.3 passing yards per game.

Offensive injuries around him have hurt the Eagles offense, but there are few excuses for a 72.8 passer rating that ranks 31st out of 33 qualified players.

It's been a steep drop for a player who had a 98.3 passer rating over the past three years combined, averaging 260.2 passing yards per game in this stretch.

Wentz was at his best in 2017, totaling 33 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions in 13 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He earned his lone Pro Bowl selection that season and was considered an MVP candidate before going down for the year.

Pederson still believes Wentz can reach that level again.

The problem for Philadelphia is his contract with a $34.7 million cap hit in 2021, featuring $59.2 million in dead cap if he is released, per Spotrac.

It means the Eagles can't just give up on the struggling quarterback despite his poor play in 2020.