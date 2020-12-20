WWE TLC 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Whether due to the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic, creative burnout, the holiday season leading to a lack of effort or another reason, the card for WWE TLC 2020 wasn't going to be a surefire smash hit.

Many of the matches had already taken place in the weeks leading up to Sunday, such as Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the SmackDown Women's Championship or the Raw tag team title match between The New Day and The Hurt Business.

But even if one of the biggest angles of the pay-per-view was built around Lana being put through a table for the past month or so, there's always a chance even the weakest card can be a sleeper hit.

With Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns set to defend their titles in TLC matches, too, at least some of it had potential.

Now that the dust has settled, did the event finish the year strong for WWE or was it a lackluster end to 2020?

Presented in order of appearance, here is a breakdown of the biggest highlights and low points that stood out from WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2020.