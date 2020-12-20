Final Picks for Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles and WWE TLC 2020 Card

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Originally, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Asuka and Lana, with the storyline revolving almost exclusively around The Irresistible Force's obsession with putting The Ravishing Russian through the announce table week after week.

You would think the logical direction of this feud would be a tables match, given the name of the event.

However, Lana has since been medically disqualified to compete, rendering that element moot. Now, Asuka needs a new tag team partner, who will remain a mystery until the event takes place.

The easy pick for Lana's replacement is Charlotte Flair, who was written off television this summer with an attack from Jax. The Queen is a big name, has been absent for some time and will be looking for revenge, so she checks off every box for this surprise appearance.

That doesn't mean she and The Empress of Tomorrow are guaranteed to win, though. This may all be a swerve.

There's just as much of a chance that Asuka and Flair walk out with the titles as there is of The Queen turning on Asuka to set up a Raw Women's Championship opportunity down the line.

Turning on her teammate like that would catapult her straight into the title hunt, and Flair could recapture the title early in 2021.

Prediction: Jax and Baszler retain the titles.