Final Picks for Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles and WWE TLC 2020 Card
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs will be the final pay-per-view of 2020 and is set to kick off Sunday with the pre-show at 6 p.m. ET.
TLC matches for the WWE and Universal Championships have been confirmed, with Drew McIntyre defending his title against AJ Styles, while Kevin Owens seeks to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Those are the biggest selling points as most of the rest of the card is comprised of rematches that have aired numerous times in some fashion over the past month. That gives off the impression this PPV could be underwhelming, but anything can happen.
Before the event unfolds, let's break down one final round of predictions for who will win at TLC 2020.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Originally, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Asuka and Lana, with the storyline revolving almost exclusively around The Irresistible Force's obsession with putting The Ravishing Russian through the announce table week after week.
You would think the logical direction of this feud would be a tables match, given the name of the event.
However, Lana has since been medically disqualified to compete, rendering that element moot. Now, Asuka needs a new tag team partner, who will remain a mystery until the event takes place.
The easy pick for Lana's replacement is Charlotte Flair, who was written off television this summer with an attack from Jax. The Queen is a big name, has been absent for some time and will be looking for revenge, so she checks off every box for this surprise appearance.
That doesn't mean she and The Empress of Tomorrow are guaranteed to win, though. This may all be a swerve.
There's just as much of a chance that Asuka and Flair walk out with the titles as there is of The Queen turning on Asuka to set up a Raw Women's Championship opportunity down the line.
Turning on her teammate like that would catapult her straight into the title hunt, and Flair could recapture the title early in 2021.
Prediction: Jax and Baszler retain the titles.
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Carmella
Sasha Banks and Carmella jumped the gun and had a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship on last week's SmackDown, rather than waiting for TLC. However, that ended with The Boss getting disqualified.
Why WWE did this to begin with is unclear, but it may have been to rush this feud along.
Technically, Carmella won that match and was standing tall at the end of their fight. In the company's eyes, that means she has the momentum for fans to think she will win at TLC.
Of course, it means she won't. The Boss will turn things around, make Carmella tap out and roll into 2021 with the title securely in her possession.
If the plan was for Carmella to win the title, capturing it on SmackDown would have been a better hook to tune in, rather than just winning it in a rematch on this pay-per-view.
Prediction: Banks retains.
Firefly Inferno Match: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt are no strangers to each other. They've feuded several times in the past, and The Viper has come out on top more times than not.
That may not be the case this time around, but much depends on the rules of what is now a Firefly Inferno match.
WWE has changed plenty of gimmick matches over the years, and even TLC contests have ended in pinfall.
Is this like the Ring of Fire that The Fiend has competed in before, or is it an Inferno match where you have to set your opponent on fire?
If this is a pinfall or submission scenario, Wyatt can definitely win. This is especially true if someone like Edge were to interfere to cost Orton the win and pick that feud back up.
If it's the latter stipulation, it's much harder for The Viper to be set aflame safely. His ring attire is mostly exposed skin, whereas Wyatt is covered from head to toe. In that case, Orton has to win just for the sake of practicality.
Prediction: Wyatt wins if the match ends in any way other than setting your opponent on fire, in which case, The Fiend goes up in flames.
TLC Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
The easiest prediction on the entire card is the TLC match for the Universal Championship.
There is no way Roman Reigns will drop the title this soon. Unfortunately, that's even more obvious since his opponent is Kevin Owens, who hasn't had world title momentum on his side for over a year, if not longer.
It is imperative The Tribal Chief continues to win in as much of a dominant fashion as he can to keep the credibility of his status as the head of the table. Dropping the belt, no matter what kind of shenanigans can excuse it, would derail that objective.
KO is here to be a former world champion and staunch babyface to put up a fight but ultimately lose to Reigns. There's no question about it.
Prediction: Reigns retains.
Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Hurt Business
If at first you don't succeed, try and try again. That has been what The Hurt Business has done with The New Day, and it seems to finally be paying off.
Originally, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods brushed the faction aside on the road to Survivor Series in November.
Then, things shifted in favor of the stable and Cedric Alexander, in particular. The Hurt Business has now scored some wins in return and may have figured out how to dethrone The New Day.
Since Survivor Series is out of the way, there's nothing stopping the titles from changing hands. WWE got the intended Raw vs. SmackDown match on the card and now, it's fair game for new champions to be crowned.
Either The Hurt Business wins and makes good on its promise to capture more gold or this should be the last time it gets a shot at the belts, since these teams have clashed enough now.
Given the two possible endings to this feud, new champions would be more interesting to close out the year.
Prediction: The Hurt Business wins the titles.
TLC Match: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles
WWE champion Drew McIntyre has been protected rather well throughout 2020. No matter the odds against him, he's found a way to overcome any obstacles.
The one slip was when the Scot dropped the title to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell on October 25. However, a few weeks later, he won it back and restored the status quo.
It's hard to bet against McIntyre retaining the title again at TLC, but the odds are starting to stack against him.
AJ Styles is a tough opponent already on his own, and since TLC matches are contested under No Disqualification rules, he's likely to have outside interference working on his behalf.
Not only will Omos be ringside to contend with, there's also a strong chance The Miz and John Morrison get involved. They've been working with The Phenomenal Oe the past few weeks and as long as The A-Lister has the Money in the Bank contract, he's a constant threat.
In fact, with the ratings for Raw being down to an historic low this week, WWE may be looking for some kind of drastic, shocking finale to TLC that can hook viewers to tune in Monday night to see what happens next. The key to that may be in the briefcase.
WWE changes its mind too often to know which direction it will take, but one possible scenario is for The Miz to cash in his contract, climb the ladder and win the title while the match is ongoing.
But don't rule out McIntyre's buddies, Keith Lee and Sheamus, stepping in to even the odds and help him retain. Just as much, don't rule out the chances this goes in a direction no one saw coming.
Prediction: McIntyre retains, but do yourself a favor and don't go along with that bet.
