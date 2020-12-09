NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Dewayne Dedmon, Best Available Bigs

0 of 3

The devaluing of the NBA big man has been overblown.

Sure, the center spot has been swiped from the All-Star ballot. And, no, most teams don't run their offense through the interior anymore.

But go ahead and ask the Los Angeles Lakers—i.e., the reigning world champs—if size still matters. They just formed a dominant, superpowered championship run around a 6'9" playmaker (LeBron James), a 6'10" do-it-all combo big (Anthony Davis) and a deep collection of centers that was seemingly used for any situation.

Since bigs remain capable of having a super-sized impact on winning, it's surprising to see so many quality 4s and 5s still without a contract. We'll spotlight three of the best available and predict where they'll ultimately land.