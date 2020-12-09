NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Dewayne Dedmon, Best Available Bigs

NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Dewayne Dedmon, Best Available BigsDecember 9, 2020
The devaluing of the NBA big man has been overblown.
Sure, the center spot has been swiped from the All-Star ballot. And, no, most teams don't run their offense through the interior anymore.
But go ahead and ask the Los Angeles Lakers—i.e., the reigning world champs—if size still matters. They just formed a dominant, superpowered championship run around a 6'9" playmaker (LeBron James), a 6'10" do-it-all combo big (Anthony Davis) and a deep collection of centers that was seemingly used for any situation.
Since bigs remain capable of having a super-sized impact on winning, it's surprising to see so many quality 4s and 5s still without a contract. We'll spotlight three of the best available and predict where they'll ultimately land.
Dewayne Dedmon
Free agency came earlier than expected for Dewayne Dedmon.
Just last summer he parlayed two successful seasons as the Atlanta Hawks' starter into a three-year, $40 million pact with the Sacramento Kings. The 7-footer dazzled with the contemporary combination of shooting and shot-blocking, and he was active enough on the glass to flirt with a double-double more often than not.
But, for whatever reason, none of those attributes made the trip to Northern California. He disappointed immediately and was demoted from the starting unit just five games into the season. The Kings abandoned hope and salary-dumped him onto the Hawks. Atlanta then moved him to the Detroit Pistons in November, and he was waived shortly thereafter.
He's far better than he showed last season—when he had a gruesome 40.0/20.6/83.3 shooting slash—and someone will surely give him the opportunity to prove it. The Boston Celtics should find a way to get him on the payroll, so he could provide the interior muscle they desperately need.
Prediction: Dedmon signs with Boston Celtics.
Taj Gibson
The NBA's move to a spread-out, sped-up style hasn't been particularly kind to players like Taj Gibson.
He's never scratched the itch for spacing and has just 26 threes across 799 career contests. He's also not as fluid with his movements, which is probably true of most 35-year-olds.
Saying that, he's a walking source of culture, communication and basketball IQ. Any locker room would be better to have him, and he still has enough game not to be forced into an off-court leadership role alone.
He belongs on a winner, or at least a team with some level of win-now aspirations. If the Phoenix Suns can find the funds to pay him, he'd add security and guidance behind Deandre Ayton for the up-and-comers.
Prediction: Gibson signs with Phoenix Suns.
Ersan Ilyasova
Once the Milwaukee Bucks watched the Bogdan Bogdanovic sign-and-trade break down, they had little use for Ersan Ilyasova. More accurately, they didn't have enough of it to justify picking up his $7 million team option.
So, the 6'9" shooter found his way to the open market after logging more than 2,000 minutes for the NBA's wins leader over the past two seasons. The 33-year-old should be on the hunt for a spacing-starved contender.
He's a rock-solid spacer who occasionally pops as elite. His career 36.5 three-point percentage is the best representation of his touch, but he has twice posted a perimeter connection rate north of 44 percent. He's most dangerous as a catch-and-launch marksman, but he can also slither around an aggressive closeout or punish smaller, switching defenders in the post.
Several suitors should be vying for his services—potentially including overseas shoppers—and the Golden State Warriors need him more than most. They've been in the market for depth, and their need for support shooting was exacerbated by Klay Thompson's torn Achilles.
Prediction: Ilyasova signs with Golden State Warriors.