Ravens' Dez Bryant Says He Won't Play Rest of Season After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant's return for the 2020 season was apparently short-lived.

Bryant revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 and was pulled from warmups prior to Tuesday's contest against the Dallas Cowboys. The Ravens also announced he was "scratched from tonight's game due to an illness."

Most notably, Bryant then tweeted, "Yea I'm going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season... I can't deal with this."

Tuesday was going to be an opportunity for Bryant to go up against the team he starred for during the prime of his career. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and went over 1,200 receiving yards in three different seasons during a Dallas tenure that lasted from 2010 through 2017.

The 2017 campaign was the last time he appeared in a regular-season game, although he signed with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018.

Unfortunately for the Oklahoma State product, he never played a game because he tore his Achilles before he could take the field. Baltimore took a chance on him this year, and he played three games prior to this positive diagnosis.

He was largely ineffective in those contests and tallied a mere four catches for 28 yards.

Still, there was something to be said about getting some much-needed experience before he started to resemble the difference-maker he was in Dallas. He could have perhaps turned the corner with a few more games under his belt after missing so much time, but that may no longer be the case.

The question now is whether he will return in 2021.