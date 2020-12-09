B/R Debate: Should We Take Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Seriously?

1 of 2

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

Instead of gathering our pitchforks and going on some kind of phony crusade against the inherent circus-like aspect of basically the entire combats sports world, I say we all just embrace this strange grift...err...gift with a smile.

And maybe a wink?

Do you know how many people out there in the world believe their size, weight, or some other specific-to-them circumstance would give them a real chance against an actual Hall of Fame fighter?

It's way more than you think.

Logan Paul is either one of these people (which I seriously doubt), or he's the type of mover and shaker who knows how to generate interest in the things he does so he can make some serious cash.

Either way, two things are about to happen to him. He's gonna get paid and he's gonna get wrecked.

The 25-year-old YouTuber weighed nearly 200 pounds in his lone professional boxing match last year.

Effectively, it means Mayweather, who started his career at 130 pounds and weighed his heaviest at 154 pounds against Miguel Cotto back in 2012, will be giving up an absurd 50 pounds or so when these two guys climb inside the ring for whatever kind of special exhibition boxing bout this turns out to be.

Paul has been training long enough as a boxer to know that none of that will matter.

And do you know what? All that is awesome.

Mayweather, 43, is one of the best fighters in boxing history. We should probably just enjoy these types of appearances for as long as we get them because someday these types of things won't happen anymore.

Actually, I'm super surprised they're already happening now. It took Mike Tyson 15 years to figure this same thing out. Mayweather is ahead of the curve.



So, heck yes! Let's take this event seriously, at least enough to buy the fight on Fanmio so we can sit back and enjoy watching Mayweather do his thing one more time.