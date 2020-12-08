Sting Reportedly Plans to Wrestle for AEW After Agreeing to Multiyear Contract

Don Feria/Associated Press

Sting apparently doesn't intend to take a ceremonial role with All Elite Wrestling following his debut on Dynamite one week ago.

Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso reported Sting "still has a burning desire to finish his career in a manner befitting a legend," which could include a return to in-ring competition in special circumstances:

"Even with his advanced age, there are plans for Sting to eventually enter the ring in AEW. A year ago, in regards to one more match, Sting told Sports Illustrated, 'I could get in condition and I could pull it off.' That does not mean Sting will wrestle weekly on Dynamite. The goal for AEW is to leverage Sting's star power. The possibility exists for cinematic matches, tag matches, and carefully designed spots that allow Sting to shine while also building those around him into even bigger stars."

Not only will Sting turn 62 in March, but he also suffered a significant medical episode during his last televised match.

While challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions in September 2015, the Hall of Famer took a buckle bomb into the top turnbuckle. He explained to WWE.com's Greg Adkins days later how seriously he was injured:

"Bottom line, I had tingling, numbness down both arms, all the way to my fingertips. And then, later in the match, I just fell wrong, whatever it was, and this time [the tingling and numbness] went down both arms and into my legs, and I couldn’t feel my legs too well. They just felt like rubber. I don’t know how to describe it. I had to go down on all fours there for a minute, get my composure. I was a little … I was worried."

Sting later told longtime friend Ric Flair he required surgery for cervical spinal stenosis.

There's almost no chance Sting wrestles in any significant capacity. Both AEW and WWE have found success with pre-taped cinematic matches, though, and that would be an ideal way to get him involved while limiting what's required of him physically.

The Undertaker's Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 provided the blueprint. It was over the top and goofy and didn't really resemble wrestling, yet it was one of WWE's most enjoyable bouts of the year.

AEW star Matt Hardy also revived his career upon adopting his "Broken" persona and utilizing elaborate cinematic spectacles like the Final Deletion.

Sting's WWE run fell somewhat flat. He lost to Triple H at WrestleMania 31, and his neck injury prevented him from doing anything beyond Night of Champions.

Now, he'll have an opportunity to close his career on a high note with AEW.