Tony Dungy, Jimmy Johnson Among Committee Helping Texans with HC, GM Searches

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have enlisted help from a variety of sources to assist in the search for the team's new general manager and head coach.

The advisory committee includes former NFL coaches Tony Dungy and Jimmy Johnson, former Texans player Andre Johnson, San Antonio Spurs CEO RC Buford and Fritz Pollard Alliance executive director Rod Graves, according to Mark Berman of Fox26.

"I'm very excited," owner Cal McNair said. "These guys are all so experienced and had a lot of success in the various areas they've been working and they all want to help and make the Texans the best we can be and it's really quite a testament that they want to do that."

The team is seeking a long-term replacement for Bill O'Brien, who was the team's coach and GM until he was fired after Week 4. Romeo Crennel has been the team's interim coach.

The ad-hoc committee could help find the right person for the job, using people who know what it takes to succeed at this level.

Dungy and Jimmy Johnson have both won Super Bowls as head coaches and each are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Buford is a two-time NBA Executive of the Year with the Spurs, building teams that have won four NBA titles since he took over in 2002.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Andre Johnson was a legend for Houston, spending 12 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Texans while earning seven Pro Bowl selections.

Graves also has significant experience both with the league office and with the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets.

He will provide a different perspective as part of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which champions diversity in the NFL. Dungy could also help in this area as the first Black coach ever to win a Super Bowl.

This group will try to find the right fits for Houston as it hopes to build toward contending for its first championship in franchise history.