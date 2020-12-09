Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of MLB's Latest Free Agency and Trade Rumors

7 of 7

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Notable bats were not the only ones non-tendered ahead of last week's deadline.

Just a few years ago, Jose Urena and Trevor Williams had the look of frontline starters for the Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates, respectively. But both suffered through woeful campaigns in the past two years and thus find themselves on the open market.

Yet again, we see how teams are considering all options when it comes to starting pitching. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Urena and Williams each have "more than a half-dozen teams showing interest."

Judging off recency alone, that level of interest seems absurd.

Urena had a 5.21 ERA over 84.2 innings in 2019 and made just five starts in 2020 to the tune of a 5.40 ERA. Williams has fared even worse, posting a 5.38 ERA over 26 starts in 2019 before allowing a league-high 15 homers this past year.

But interested clubs might feel they can maximize Urena's and Williams' talents. Both players have yet to reach 30 and have shown they can be effective in the past.

Williams had a 3.11 ERA over 31 starts and allowed a far more friendly 0.8 homers per nine innings for a second consecutive year in 2018. Urena, meanwhile, had back-to-back years with a sub-4.00 ERA in 2017 and 2018, though command was a bit of an issue as he led the NL in hit batters both years.

Of course, there are other reasons the two starters are appealing.

Urena has good velocity and a plus changeup. He also rediscovered success with his slider in his brief 2020 showing as opponents hit just .182 off the pitch, per Baseball Savant. For all his struggles this past season, Williams still ranked in the 70th percentile in average exit velocity, per Baseball Savant, and has typically had more success commanding his fastball.

Teams must get creative and take risks when it comes to starting pitching, especially given the uncertainties of this year's market and the fact even big-market teams could be slightly more limited in terms of spending.

The Ruling: Fact

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.