Video: Dolphins Legend Larry Csonka Celebrates End of Steelers' Undefeated Run

Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers' surprise 23-17 loss to the Washington Football Team on Monday night brought out at least one member of the 1972 Miami Dolphins to celebrate.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Csonka tweeted a video of himself smoking a cigar and drinking a cocktail to toast the NFL's last remaining undefeated team falling:

Csonka wasn't the only member of the team who was happy to see Pittsburgh fall. ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Brian Griese mentioned during the broadcast of the Buffalo Bills-San Francisco 49ers game that he spoke to his dad, Bob Griese, about the game.

"Damn right we're celebrating! Broke out the champagne," Brian said his father told him (via Larry Brown of Larry Brown Sports). "You know, it's tough to go undefeated in the NFL."

Quarterback Bob Griese was limited to six games during the 1972 season because of a broken leg, but he started the team on its undefeated run.

Pittsburgh's loss ensures the '72 Dolphins will remain the only team in NFL history to finish a season undefeated (playoffs included). They went 14-0 in the regular season, ranking first in scoring offense and scoring defense.

Miami went on to beat the Cleveland Browns, Steelers and Washington to complete its perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots were 18-0, but their quest for perfection was undone with a 17-14 loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

Csonka spent the first seven years of his career with the Dolphins from 1968-74. He ran for a career-high 1,117 yards during the undefeated season and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.