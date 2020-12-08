The Fiend Attacks Randy Orton, Hurt Business Dominates and More WWE Raw Fallout

The Fiend Attacks Randy Orton, Hurt Business Dominates and More WWE Raw FalloutDecember 8, 2020
The Raw brand continued its journey to WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on December 20 with another laser-focused show that put the emphasis on The Fiend and Randy Orton's intensifying feud, hinted at the eventual showdown between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus and further positioned The Hurt Business as the dominant faction on Monday nights.
Not all was as successful as Shayna Baszler continued to suffer from less-than-stellar booking that threatened her credibility in the women's division.
Dive deeper into each of those topics with this recap of the December 7 episode of WWE's flagship show.
The Fiend Sends a Message to Randy Orton Ahead of TLC Clash
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton has been, arguably, the most interesting feud on the Raw brand over the last few months and a lot of that can be attributed to two cerebral performers who pay attention to details and maximize every movement and word they perform.
Monday featured more of the same as Wyatt toyed with Orton during an edition of The Firefly Funhouse before warning that The Fiend does forget.
And he did not.
Wyatt continued to play mind games with Orton over the course of their main event match and just as he ate an RKO, the ThunderDome darkened. The familiar red tint filled the arena and Orton, covering Wyatt following his finisher, looked down to find The Fiend waiting for him. A mandible claw later and the flagship went off the air with the masked madman of WWE standing tall.
And best of all, WWE Creative showed discipline in its approach to the show. After Orton exposed Alexa Bliss as a weakness of The Fiend's, Wyatt revealed that she was not on the show Monday because The Viper was "bad" last week.
It was a nice touch from a company that often rushes through stories or develops nonsensical next chapters. In this instance, keeping Bliss off of television and allowing Monday's show to be about The Fiend's revenge enhanced the feud and has it firing on all cylinders heading into the final PPV of the year.
Drew McIntyre and Sheamus Headed Toward Heavyweight Clash...and Keith Lee Knows
Tension between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus following The Celtic Warrior's errant Brogue Kick that cost him and the WWE Champion a Handicap Match against AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison spilled over Monday night, leading to a backstage brawl that ended with the friends squashing their beef–and putting WWE official Pat Buck through a table.
It was a nice way to establish that McIntyre and Sheamus' friendship transcends any momentary issue, but also a sign of things to come.
Make no mistake about it: Sheamus is going to betray McIntyre and attempt to dethrone him as WWE Champion. The match is one that fans of McMahonland have never had the opportunity to see on a grand stage of any kind, despite it setting Europe on firing and leading to the hiring of both competitors in the first place.
Keith Lee approached Sheamus earlier in the night and even called him out on the very obvious betrayal that is coming, to which The Celtic Warrior essentially shrugged it off.
Lee as a third interested party, looking out for friend McIntyre in the face of very obvious deceit is a nice storyline twist and one that plays up another relationship already established.
While the Raw brand has faced its fair share of criticism over the last year, it appears to be finding its groove in the form of a world title feud that could prove to be the best thing to come out of the brand in the last 12 months.
The Hurt Business Continues Its Monday Night Dominance
The Hurt Business has been the subject of some inconsistent booking, sure, but they have also quietly become a highly successful faction that appears on its way to acquiring more gold.
Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander may not have captured the Raw Tag Team Championships when they had the opportunity the first time but Alexander's victory over Kofi Kingston Monday, coupled with his win over Xavier Woods a week earlier, would suggest they will have another shot at the gold coming up.
Presumably as soon as TLC on December 20.
Alexander's late-year emergence, coupled with a seemingly unstoppable United States Champion Bobby Lashley, has The Hurt Business rolling in a way it never quite did over the summer. Sure, they rose to prominence in that span but they did not string together as many wins, mostly due to Apollo Crews beating them every week.
Now ready to firmly establish themselves as a measuring stick on Monday nights, do not be surprised if the faction is draped in gold by the time the calendar turns over.
WWE Is Beating the Specialness out of Shayna Baszler Every Week
When Shayna Baszler debuted on the main roster back in January of this year, The Queen of Spades was treated like a big deal. She immediately targeted Becky Lynch and the Raw Women's Championship. She dominated the Elimination Chamber, going on a clean sweep the likes of which we are unlikely to ever see again in that particular setting.
Then she lost to Lynch at WrestleMania and disappeared from television. A re-emergence and partnership with Nia Jax as the Women's Tag Team Champions returned her to prominence and while they engaged in occasional witty banter, she was still presented as a legit badass fighter with the potential to tap out and punish anyone in her path.
That has not been the case of late. She has been pinned in three consecutive matches for no reason other than to continue a rivalry that feels ice cold as it is.
WWE Creative, aware of it or not, is beating the specialness right out of Baszler, to the point that any aura or credibility she still has as the most dangerous woman on the roster is nearly nonexistent.
It is a shame, too, because no competitor since Brock Lesnar had been presented as such an unstoppable force. Now, she is very much in danger of becoming just another face in a swarm of them.