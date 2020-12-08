The Fiend Attacks Randy Orton, Hurt Business Dominates and More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton has been, arguably, the most interesting feud on the Raw brand over the last few months and a lot of that can be attributed to two cerebral performers who pay attention to details and maximize every movement and word they perform.

Monday featured more of the same as Wyatt toyed with Orton during an edition of The Firefly Funhouse before warning that The Fiend does forget.

And he did not.

Wyatt continued to play mind games with Orton over the course of their main event match and just as he ate an RKO, the ThunderDome darkened. The familiar red tint filled the arena and Orton, covering Wyatt following his finisher, looked down to find The Fiend waiting for him. A mandible claw later and the flagship went off the air with the masked madman of WWE standing tall.

And best of all, WWE Creative showed discipline in its approach to the show. After Orton exposed Alexa Bliss as a weakness of The Fiend's, Wyatt revealed that she was not on the show Monday because The Viper was "bad" last week.

It was a nice touch from a company that often rushes through stories or develops nonsensical next chapters. In this instance, keeping Bliss off of television and allowing Monday's show to be about The Fiend's revenge enhanced the feud and has it firing on all cylinders heading into the final PPV of the year.