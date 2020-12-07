    WFT Confidential Settlement Found During NFL's Sexual Harassment Investigation

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2020

    FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, seats at Fedex Field display the Washington Football Team logo during pregame warmups of an NFL football game between Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team will allow only friends and family in attendance at FedEx Field on Sunday, Oct. 25, against the Dallas Cowboys, even after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan allowed teams to fill outdoor stadiums to 10% capacity. A team spokeswoman said there would be no change from Washingtonâ€™s previous arrangement to not sell tickets to fans for this game at the stadium in Landover, Maryland. At 10% capacity, roughly 8,000 fans would be allowed, something that remains possible later this season. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
    Susan Walsh/Associated Press

    In August, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the league was investigating the Washington Football Team for allegations of workplace sexual harassment, and that investigation reportedly uncovered a confidential settlement from 2009. 

    Beth Reinhard, Liz Clarke and Will Hobson of the Washington Post reported the news, noting David P. Donovan, who was the team's chief operating officer for three years and served as the team's general counsel from 2005 to 2011, sued lawyer Beth Wilkinson in federal court in an effort to stop the confidential agreement from becoming public.

    Wilkinson is leading the NFL's investigation.

    Details such as the allegations that led to the settlement and the name of the complainant are not known, but Donovan is a party to the confidential agreement.

    "Donovan dropped the suit Nov. 23, but Wilkinson's lawyers urged the court to decide which documents in the case could be unsealed 'so the public can understand what [Donovan] is trying to accomplish through this lawsuit and how it relates to the investigation writ-large,'" Reinhard, Clarke and Hobson wrote.

    Donovan also filed an emergency motion Monday in an effort to delay the disclosure of information when Wilkinson submitted some redacted filings.

    He said he did so because the team and owner Dan Snyder plan on intervening in the case for "asserting privilege and privacy or related interests over information that is under seal."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan Davis granted the motion Monday.

    In August, the Washington Post reported 25 women said they experienced sexual harassment while working for the team. The allegations echoed those from another story by Hobson and Clarke in July. 

    The team said it is "committed" to investigating the allegations in a statement.

    Related

      Gibson Out vs. Steelers

      Washington RB will not return to matchup due to toe injury

      Gibson Out vs. Steelers
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Gibson Out vs. Steelers

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      DraftKings Expert Likes WAS to Cover on MNF

      DraftKings Expert Likes WAS to Cover on MNF
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      DraftKings Expert Likes WAS to Cover on MNF

      DraftKings Nation
      via DraftKings Nation

      Ravens Activate Lamar Jackson

      Baltimore QB comes off the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Tuesday's game vs. Cowboys

      Ravens Activate Lamar Jackson
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens Activate Lamar Jackson

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Terry McLaurin Active for Washington

      Tap for Washington's full list of inactives vs. Steelers

      Terry McLaurin Active for Washington
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Terry McLaurin Active for Washington

      Washingtonfootball
      via Washingtonfootball